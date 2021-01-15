What's new

Global Firepower placed Pakistan as 10th most powerful country on earth - 2021 .

Cool_Soldier

Cool_Soldier

FULL MEMBER
Jun 27, 2011
1,561
0
703
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well, whether its based on facts or not. Anyhow, Pakistan is progressing well upwards in Fire power according to this organization.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
9,803
20
14,023
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
I think their assessment is quite good since population, economy, territory etc are part of the calculation. Top 20 strongest is still similar, only the position is now a bit different than last year.
 
Awan68

Awan68

BANNED
Jul 23, 2016
4,206
-3
5,633
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
They dont count Nukes, Pakistan is easily in the top 7. No other country can even think of really messing with the 7 nuclear powers militarily. If u factor in military prowess, these 7 countries can turn other nation to dust.
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2019
558
0
1,567
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
mohammad45

mohammad45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,236
0
9,189
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
The list is a joke. Though i agree to improving Pakistans place among world countries. It must be due to improvements that PAF has recently received.

North Korea with SLBMs is under Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Spain despite having industrial complex producing eye catching naval ships is below Saudi Arabia. That's a joke.

There must be a seperate Factor for producing and importing countries. Saudi Arabia fails to Take on Yemen the poorest country of Middle East but stands above Spain.

India is an other exaggerated joke, PAF was capable of downing their whole air power including flankers but India is on top 4. India is no better than Saudi Arabia that imports boots for its soldiers. Saudi Arabia is stronger than Canada, i can't disgest this One. Lmao
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,540
0
3,315
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Well done Pakistan :pakistan:




Our neighbour's @ss would be on fire, despite decades of propaganda against Pakistan as a state and armed forces, they stand humiliated. Pakistan makes it to top 10.


The money India wasted could have been spend on toilets and poor people in India.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,196
166
37,030
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
For those, who couldn't access the website.


2021 Military Strength Ranking

Global powers ranked by potential military strength.


The finalized Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 50 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography.

Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed ones and special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the annual list. Color arrows indicate year-over-year trend comparison (Rise, Neutral, Fall).

1610716834916.png


Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
9,927
2
19,265
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
K

KurtisBrian

BANNED
Aug 24, 2020
799
-4
236
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The USA was ranked as a nation best prepared for a pandemic. The USA was terrible. Nations that are not stupid hide much of their real power. We will only know who are toughest if we fight.
 
