Global Firepower placed Pakistan as 10th most powerful country on earth - 2021 .

2021 Military Strength Ranking
Global powers ranked by potential military strength.
The finalized Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 50 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography.
Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed ones and special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the annual list. Color arrows indicate year-over-year trend comparison (Rise, Neutral, Fall).
