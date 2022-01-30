What's new

Global FirePower declares Pakistan #9 in the World

The Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 50 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography.

1. United States
2. Russia
3. China
4. India
5. Japan
6. South Korea
7. France
8. United Kingdom
9, Pakistan

2022 Military Strength Ranking

Ranking the total available active military manpower by country, from highest to lowest.
www.globalfirepower.com
 
Old news
Latest ranking in 2022 where Pakistan moved up one place. This is from last year
www.arabnews.pk

Pakistan ranks 10 of 138 nations in military strength — Global Firepower index

ISLAMABAD: The Global Firepower Index, an online military ranking website, has ranked Pakistan 10 out of 138 nations in military strength in its 2021 ranking, a rise from previous years. “For 2021, Pakistan is ranked 10 of 138 out of the countries considered,” Global Firepower said on its...
And this is in 2022
03BF9A6A-BD55-4AD7-8A6B-5E009E6069EF.jpeg
 
The fact Japan is in there makes the list such a joke.
S. Korea too, considering N. Korea.

Realistically, I don't think any country can successfully invade and occupy Pakistan right now, so it should be one of the top of the world.
 
