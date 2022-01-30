Global FirePower declares Pakistan #9 in the World

The Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 50 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography.
1. United States
2. Russia
3. China
4. India
5. Japan
6. South Korea
7. France
8. United Kingdom
9, Pakistan
2022 Military Strength Ranking
Ranking the total available active military manpower by country, from highest to lowest.
