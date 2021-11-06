Global diagnosed fuzzball cases top 250 million (started counting in 2020 although fuzzballs been around millions of years)

Tai Hai Chen
Also, keep in mind only a small fraction of fuzzball infections are diagnosed because most fuzzball infections do not result in any symptom, and also people who have mild symptoms typically don't go to hospital.
Coronavirus Update (Live): 131,507,374 Cases and 2,861,601 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic - Worldometer
Live statistics and coronavirus news tracking the number of confirmed cases, recovered patients, tests, and death toll due to the COVID-19 coronavirus from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus counter with new cases, deaths, and number of tests per 1 Million population. Historical data and info. Daily...
www.worldometers.info
