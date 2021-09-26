What's new

Global deaths

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Verve
Dismantling Global HINDUTVA
Replies
5
Views
286
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
S
Indonesia in talks with WHO to become global vaccine hub
Replies
2
Views
415
Indos
Indos
Dariush the Great
India’s excess deaths during Covid ‘could be 10 times official toll’
Replies
2
Views
276
Beast
B
beijingwalker
India’s COVID-19 deaths 10 times higher than reported – US study
2
Replies
25
Views
899
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Pakistan Space Agency
India data revision results in world’s highest daily Covid-19 death toll
2
Replies
18
Views
834
UKBengali
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom