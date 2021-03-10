Global Britain’s post-Brexit gamble backfiring as China, EU leave the UK behind

The post-Brexit calculation in London was that even if Britain struggled on its own, it would still be better than life in a teetering EU

Things do not seem to be going that way, though, as the EU shows signs of going places and global trade deals are sealed in the UK’s absence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons in London on March 3. Photo: AFP