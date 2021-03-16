Global Britain in a Competitive Age: the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy

Prince Kassad
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/969402/The_Integrated_Review_of_Security__Defence__Development_and_Foreign_Policy.pdf
This publication sets out the principal conclusions of the Integrated Review. It comprises:
This is a 12 MB PDF. The HTML description is here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publi...curity-defence-development-and-foreign-policy
- The Prime Minister’s vision for the UK in 2030, from which the other outputs of the Integrated Review flow.
- The Government’s current assessment of the major trends that will shape the national security and international environment to 2030.
- A Strategic Framework that establishes the Government’s overarching national security and international policy objectives, with priority actions, to 2025.
- An outline of the approach we will take to implementing the Strategic Framework.
- A list of Spending Review (SR) 2020 decisions that support the Integrated Review, and a description of our use of evidence and the programme of domestic and international engagement which supported our work.