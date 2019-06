Tournament Format:

Usage of 2 New Balls

In 1992, the tournament had nine teams, with everyone playing against everyone else and the top four progressing to the semi-finals.In 2019, the tournament has 10 teams, and everyone plays everyone else and the top four progress to the semi-finals.In 1992, the administrators decided to use two new white balls per innings, one at each end.In 2019, the teams are also playing with two new white balls per innings, one at each end.In 1992, Pakistan had Inzamam-ul-Haq, one of their breakout stars.In 2019, Pakistan have his nephew Imam-ul-Haq.In 1992, a Pakistani left-hand batsman namedwas the Man of the Match in their sixth game.In 2019, a Pakistani left-hand batsman namedwas Man of the Match in their sixth game.Shit getting real nowIn 1992, India and then Australia had won the previous two World Cups.In 2019, India and then Australia have won the previous two World Cups.In 1992, Asif Ali Zardari, a former president of Pakistan and husband of the late Benazir Bhutto, was in jail.In 2019, Asif Ali Zardari again is in jail.In 1992,was released as an animated musical film.In 2019, anreboot was released.In 1992 Hosts Australia were knocked out of Tournament by PakistanIn 2018 Hosts England are in Danger of being Knocked out of Tournament by PakistanNot mentioned in DocumentNotice New Zeland batted first and Imploded1992 Pakistan won vs New Zeland by 5 Wickets2018 Pakistan won vs New Zeland by 6 Wickets