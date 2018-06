For Tourism to take off you don't need to be a first world country. Alot of developing countries have 10 million plus tourists. The most important thing in tourism is branding and how you sell your country to the world as a destination to visit. For starters PTDC website is quite poor, then we don't really do a good job of promoting our country abroad. Clever Strategic campaigns similar to Malaysia Truly Asia is the way to go for us.

