gizchina: Huawei HarmonyOS is in trouble – Wang Chenglu leaves the company

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Huawei HarmonyOS is in trouble - Wang Chenglu leaves the company

Huawei HarmonyOS is in trouble - Wang Chenglu leaves the company. However, his destination still have some serious links with Huawei
wang-chenglu-a-1080x608.jpg



Chinese manufacturing giant, Huawei, has been developing the HarmonyOS system for many years. However, after the series of bans from the U.S., the company had to hurriedly release this system. After some tweaks to the system, Huawei released HarmonyOS for smartphones in China. As of now, we are yet to have this system for global models. Nevertheless, since the start of the project, Wang Chenglu has been the head of HarmonyOS development. According to the latest reports, the former president of Huawei’s consumer BG software department has resigned. Could this spell trouble for the Huawei HarmonyOS system? Maybe not. Nevertheless, Huawei is yet to make an official statement with regards to his departure.

wang-chenglu.jpg


However, Wang Chenglu posted a Huawei badge on Weibo a few days ago. The post comes with the text: “For the memory of forgetting”. This post confirms the rumours of his departure.

Wang Chenglu graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with a doctorate in engineering. He joined Huawei in 1998 and served as President of the Central Software Research Institute and President of the Consumer BG Software Department.

Wang Chenglu is the leader of Huawei’s Hongmeng OS. He previously said in an interview with the media that during his tenure at the Central Software Institute, he had the idea of making HarmonyOS. After being transferred to the consumer business, he has been promoting Huawei to build its own software and system ecosystem.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Jun 19, 2014
Remember the days when the PDF Chinese said Harmony OS would challenge and overtake Android and iOS?

Go ahead and throw Harmony in the ash heap of history.
 

