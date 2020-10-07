Giving Gilgit-Baltistan provincial status could be a political masterstroke

It's a tough situation - on the one hand we have to be careful about not nullifying the UNSC Resolutions and not hanging the Kashmiris out to dry, but on the other hand the people of GB have always seen themselves as distinct from Kashmiris and have long been demanding that they be given equal status as citizens and a province of Pakistan.



You have to understand that provincial status for GB, with the 18th amendment in play, gives the elected provincial government of GB a significant amount of control over their own affairs and a say in various projects which is extremely important to the locals.