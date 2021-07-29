Giving citizenship to Rohingyas in exchange of loans! Bangladesh is angry over World Bank's 'unfair' conditions

01:16 PM Jul 30, 2021 |Sukumar Sarkar, Dhaka: Citizenship of Rohingya refugees should be given in exchange of loans. This time the World Bank introduced such an 'unjust' condition to Bangladesh. However, Dhaka has made it clear that it is not looking at the matter well at all.A couple of years ago, the Burmese army launched a counter-terrorism operation in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Allegedly, the government forces tortured innocent Rohingyas in the area by killing and raping them.About 6 lakh Rohingya refugees took refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing for their lives. In all, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has sheltered about 1 lakh refugees at the moment. Refugee camps have been set up in Cox's Bazar and Bhasanchar. The World Bank has offered citizenship to Rohingya refugees in lieu of loans.Dhaka is not willing to accept anything. The foreign ministry has already written to the economic relations department not to accept the World Bank's proposal. The foreign ministry fears that if the Rohingyas accept the World Bank's offer and take a loan from the agency, they may have to stay in Bangladesh forever instead of being sent back. Therefore, if the proposal is not changed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send a written statement not to take any money related to refugees from the World Bank and will hold a meeting with the Department of Economic Relations.It is learned that the World Bank recently sent its proposed 'Refugee Policy Review Framework' to the Economic Relations Department of Bangladesh for comment and stated in the letter that if no feedback is received by July 31, they will assume that the government has accepted the proposal. The World Bank's refugee policy applies to all refugees in other countries, including the Rohingya. When the Department of Economic Relations asked for the opinion of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry had a negative attitude. The three objectives of that global framework are to create economic opportunities for the refugee and host community. Inclusion or repatriation of refugees in the country in which they are staying. And, to increase the country's capacity to accommodate new refugees.Note that Bangladesh is spending the most money for Rohingyas. Many other countries pay the United Nations to care for refugees. The amount of this payment is decreasing day by day and as a result there is an attempt by foreigners to impose additional burden on Bangladesh.Another official said, "Foreign financiers want the Rohingya to earn a living so that they can cover their own expenses." They are also emphasizing on education, skills development and free movement for them. That is why they are proposing to introduce Rohingya identity card, birth registration and other issues. ”In this regard, Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen said that accepting these conditions for receiving money from the World Bank could conflict with the country's long-term goals. That is why we have to be very careful. In simple words, he said that Bangladesh will not accept this proposal.01:16 PM Jul 30, 2021 |ঋণের বদলে রোহিঙ্গা (Rohingya) শরণার্থীদের নাগরিকত্ব দিতে হবে। এবার বাংলাদেশের কাছে এমন ‘অন্যায়’ শর্ত পেশ করল বিশ্ব ব্যাংক। তবে বিষয়টি যে মোটেও ভাল চোখে দেখছে না তা স্পষ্ট করে দিয়েছে ঢাকা।বছর দুয়েক আগে মায়ানমারের রাখাইন প্রদেশে সন্ত্রাস দমন অভিযান শুরু করে বার্মিজ ফৌজ। অভিযোগ, ওই অঞ্চলের নিরীহ রোহিঙ্গাদের উপর হত্যা, ধর্ষণের মতো অত্যাচার চালায় সরকারি বাহিনী। প্রাণ বাঁচাতে পালিয়ে এসে বাংলাদেশে আশ্রয়গ্রহণ করে প্রায় ৭ লক্ষ রোহিঙ্গা শরণার্থী। সব মিলিয়ে এই মুহূর্তে প্রায় ১ লক্ষ শরণার্থীকে আশ্রয় দিয়েছে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার সরকার। কক্সবাজার ও ভাসানচরে শরণার্থী শিবির তৈরি করা হয়েছে। এহেন সময়ে ঋণের বদলে রোহিঙ্গা শরণার্থীদের নাগরিকত্ব দেওয়ার শর্ত পেশ করেছে বিশ্ব ব্যাংক। যা কিছুতেই মানতে রাজি নয় ঢাকা। ইতিমধ্যে বিশ্ব ব্যাংকের প্রস্তাব মেনে না নিয়ে অর্থনৈতিক সম্পর্ক বিভাগকে চিঠি দিয়েছে বিদেশমন্ত্রক। বিশ্ব ব্যাংকের ওই প্রস্তাব মেনে নিয়ে ওই সংস্থা থেকে ঋণ গ্রহণ করলে রোহিঙ্গাদের ফেরত পাঠানোর বদলে তাদেরকে বাংলাদেশেই চিরতরে রেখে দিতে হতে পারে বলে আশঙ্কা করছে বিদেশমন্ত্রক। এজন্য ওই প্রস্তাবের পরিবর্তন না হলে উদ্বাস্তু সংক্রান্ত কোনও অর্থ বিশ্ব ব্যাংকের কাছ থেকে না নেওয়ার লিখিত মতামত পাঠানোর পাশাপাশি অর্থনৈতিক সম্পর্ক বিভাগের সঙ্গে বৈঠক করবে বিদেশমন্ত্রক।জানা গিয়েছে, বাংলাদেশের অর্থনৈতিক সম্পর্ক বিভাগের কাছে সম্প্রতি বিশ্ব ব্যাংক তাদের প্রস্তাবিত ‘রিফিউজি পলিসি রিভিউ ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক’টি মতামতের জন্য পাঠায় এবং চিঠিতে উল্লেখ করে- ৩১ জুলাইয়ের মধ্যে কোনও মতামত না পেলে ওই প্রস্তাব সরকার মেনে নিয়েছে বলে তারা ধরে নেবে। বিশ্ব ব্যাংকের এই রিফিউজি পলিসি রোহিঙ্গা-সহ অন্যান্য দেশে অবস্থিত সব উদ্বাস্তুর জন্য প্রযোজ্য। অর্থনৈতিক সম্পর্ক বিভাগ এ বিষয়ে বিদেশমন্ত্রকের মতামত চাইলে নেতিবাচক মনোভাব পোষণ করে মন্ত্রক। ওই বৈশ্বিক ফ্রেমওয়ার্কের তিনটি উদ্দেশ্য হচ্ছে‑ উদ্বাস্তু ও হোস্ট কমিউনিটির জন্য অর্থনৈতিক সুযোগ তৈরি করা। শরণার্থীরা যে দেশে অবস্থান করছে সেই সমাজে অন্তর্ভুক্ত করে নেওয়া অথবা তাদের ফেরত পাঠানো। এবং, দেশের সক্ষমতা বৃদ্ধি করা যাতে করে নতুন শরণার্থীদের আশ্রয় দেওয়া সম্ভব হয়।উল্লেখ্য, রোহিঙ্গাদের জন্য সবচেয়ে বেশি অর্থ ব্যয় করছে বাংলাদেশ। অন্যান্য অনেক দেশ শরণার্থীদের দেখভালের জন্য রাষ্ট্রসংঘকে অর্থ প্রদান করে। এই অর্থ প্রদানের পরিমাণ দিনদিন কমে আসছে এবং এর ফলে বাড়তি বোঝা বাংলাদেশের ওপর চাপানোর একটি চেষ্টা আছে বিদেশিদের বলে অভিযোগ। এই বিষয়ে আরেকজন আধিকারিক বলেন, “বিদেশি অর্থদাতারা চাইছে রোহিঙ্গাদের উপার্জনের ব্যবস্থা, যাতে তারা নিজেদের খরচ নিজেরাই মেটাতে পারে। এছাড়া তাদের জন্য শিক্ষা, দক্ষতা বৃদ্ধি, অবাধ চলাচলের বিষয়েও তারা জোর দিচ্ছে। এজন্য রোহিঙ্গাদের পরিচয়পত্র, জন্ম নিবন্ধন-সহ অন্যান্য বিষয়গুলো চালু করার প্রস্তাব করছে তারা।” এই বিষয়ে বাংলাদেশের বিদেশ সচিব মাসুদ বিন মোমেন জানান, বিশ্ব ব্যাংকের কাছ থেকে অর্থ গ্রহণের জন্য এইসব শর্ত মেনে নিলে দেশের দীর্ঘমেয়াদি যে লক্ষ্য আছে তার সঙ্গে সংঘাত হতে পারে। এজন্য খুব সতর্ক থাকতে হবে। সহজ কথায়, বাংলাদেশ এই প্রস্তাব মানবে না বলেই জানিয়ে দিলেন তিনি।