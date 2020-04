We shall not tax the rich



We shall not bring back the looted money



We shall allow the crooks an honorable exit out of the country and will blame judiciary over it. God forbid what if they come into power? I see a contingency plan right there!



We shall not do no reforms of any kind



We shall not build dams





But apna life style maintain krny k ley hm bheek mangty rhy GA



Our elite is a ducking embarrassment

