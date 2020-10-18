Given the rise of cheap, mass-produced, lightweight drones like the TB-2 in the Azerbaijan/Armenian war, what type of air defense would be most effect

I don't know much about the capabilities of the drones, but given their heavy effectiveness in the recent conflict, what type of air defense would be most effective?CIWS guns?like the US Phalanx CIWS, but the caliber is only 20mm, would it have the range and effectiveness to shoot down drones, or at least the guided munitions of the drones?Or would you need a higher caliber AA weapon to shoot it at? 30mms? The Oerlikon Mellenium 35mm by Rheinmetall comes to mind? It's range goes into the 3-5km rangeHigher caliber autocannons like 57/75mm?Missiles?In general, would a stinger missile or any other type of typical SAM even be worth it to be fired at a drone? Cost wise? How effective would they be and how easily could they be countered? Could you have a more drones than you have missiles situation?You'd have to make a system armed with 10+ SAMs that don't need to be designed for high-performance fighters?Aerial interception?Drones are generally much slower moving, can't evade fire well, and drone strikes are often against targets deeper into enemy territory, Wouldn't even 4th or heck even 3rd generation fighters with A cannon armament be able to intercept them quite easily?Why can't you just fly up to the Drone with a F16 or older Fighter and just shoot them down?But loitering AAMs, and eventual drone fighters wille come