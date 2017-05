Anindita Sanyal | May 28, 2017

People belonging to a Scheduled Caste in Uttar Pradesh have alleged that they were given soap and shampoo by the local administration ahead of a visit by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week. Members of the Mushahar community -- one of the poorest in the state -- said they were asked to take bath and clean up properly before attending a function in Kushinagar. The district administration has refused to comment on the matter.



In videos that are being widely shared on internet, members of the community can be seen displaying the soap and shampoo they allegedly received. The package also contained washing powder, they said. Some even said they were asked to use perfume before meeting the Chief Minister, who was in Kushinagar on Friday to inaugurate an immunisation programme for encephalitis.



The videos triggered a barrage of criticism. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav tweeted, "Such is the state-of-affairs when a yogi is a CM. The next time you visit the poor, try to understand their hardship".