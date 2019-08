Amazing u used the name of Hazrat Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam but forget that Hadith ??

Narrated ‘Aisha (Radi-Allahu ‘anha):



The people of Quraish worried about the lady from Bani Makhzum who had committed theft. They asked, “Who will intercede for her with Allah’s Apostle?” Some said, “No one dare to do so except Usama bin Zaid the beloved one to Allah’s Apostle.”



When Usama spoke about that to Allah’s Apostle (Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam), Allah’s Apostle (Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam) said, (to him), “Do you try to intercede for somebody in a case connected with Allah’s Prescribed Punishments?” Then he got up and delivered a sermon saying, “What destroyed the nations preceding you, was that if a noble amongst them stole, they would forgive him, and if a poor person amongst them stole, they would inflict Allah’s Legal punishment on him.



By Allah, if Fatima, the daughter of Muhammad stole, I would cut off her hand.”



Bukhari Vol. 4 : No. 681

