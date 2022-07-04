What's new

Give us autonomy, dont push Tamilnadu revive separate state demand

"Do not push us to demand for a separate nation,” DMK MP A Raja said to the Union government, while speaking in a meeting held at Namakkal, on Sunday, July 3. Demand for a separate nation - Dravida Nadu - was a long standing demand of the party supremos Periyar and Anna. However, it was dropped in 1962 after secession was deemed illegal by the then Jawaharlal Nehru-led government


Give us autonomy, don’t push TN to revive separate state demand: DMK’s A Raja

"Do not push us to demand for a separate nation," DMK MP A Raja said to the Union government, while speaking in a meeting held at Namakkal, on Sunday, July 3. Demand for a separate nation - Dravida Nadu - was a long standing demand of the party supremos Periyar and Anna. However, it was dropped in 1962 after secession was deemed illegal by the then Jawaharlal Nehru-led government
