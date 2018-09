‘Give us any Muslim name’: How authorities tried to build a false spy case against Nambi Narayanan

In his memoir, the scientist who was falsely accused of selling secrets from ISRO programmes recalls the brutal and malicious interrogations he faced.

“You don’t know?” Now he stood up and sat down again. “We have proof that you sold the nation’s secrets, rocket technology to Pakistan. Now we want to hear that from your mouth. Tell us how did you do it? How much filthy money did you get?”

“You clearly don’t understand rocket science. There are no classified drawings and no drawing has gone out of ISRO. Even if some get the drawings, they can’t make such an engine without active collaboration with us for several years. If you don’t know, India doesn’t have a cryogenic engine; we are still struggling to make one.”

Having bounced back from a point of ultimate submission to fate to a state of inevitable fight-back, I continued, “I will not leave you. Remember, you too have families.”

Now he was feigning to be helpful. “Don’t worry. You just give us any name. Give us a Muslim name.”

“I don’t want water. I don’t want to sit any longer. I will stand here, without food or water, till you agree that I have done nothing wrong.”