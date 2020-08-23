Give (some of) the new look some time!

Improvements Not improvements Emojis - finally.... Userame color is invisible for most people due to background on username Formatting features such as easier to create links, tables, etc. Positive/Negative ratings are allowed to be given by everyone. Mods/Online staff show up separate. Background - Personally I don't think images is the way to go More social media sharing options. No more Shoutbox*

The new look of PDF has some good features. For instance people's profiles are finally being used since the number of comments on people's profile has increased.This encourages people to communicate with each other and creates more engagement. There are several features that can be considered improvements as well and some that are not improvements...Perhaps others can post their opinions of what they like/don't like and some changes might be implemented?* - Webmaster has said he will bring shoutbox backFeel free to share features I've missed or mislabeled as they may have already existed...