Give (some of) the new look some time!

The new look of PDF has some good features. For instance people's profiles are finally being used since the number of comments on people's profile has increased.
This encourages people to communicate with each other and creates more engagement. There are several features that can be considered improvements as well and some that are not improvements...

Perhaps others can post their opinions of what they like/don't like and some changes might be implemented?

ImprovementsNot improvements
Emojis - finally....Userame color is invisible for most people due to background on username
Formatting features such as easier to create links, tables, etc.Positive/Negative ratings are allowed to be given by everyone.
Mods/Online staff show up separate.Background - Personally I don't think images is the way to go
More social media sharing options.No more Shoutbox*

* - Webmaster has said he will bring shoutbox back

Feel free to share features I've missed or mislabeled as they may have already existed...
 
