The Orange Line train will have to pay billions of rupees a year to pay back its debt, and even if it has a ticket of 60 rupees, only 10 billion annual subsidy will be paid for running the train (O&M). The cabinet has sent a decision assembly so that the public representatives come to a decisionA few days ago, former spokesperson Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gul told a program that even if the Orange Line train ticket was kept at Rs 285, the train would only cover its expenses and the interest would still have to be paid six billion rupees annually.would any tooi wal like to weigh in on this khatti train and its interest!!