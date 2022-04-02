What's new

Give me power and I wont compromise, PM khan

What do you think about PM(former) Khan statement

  • 1- non issue, doesnt matter

    Votes: 2 10.0%

  • 2- need for simple majority

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3- need for 2/3 majority

    Votes: 13 65.0%

  • 4- lol, he wont even win next time

    Votes: 5 25.0%
  • Total voters
    20
Indos

Indos

SaadH said:
Doesn't matter how much support IK may have in the public, he's not winning the next election.

Establishment is going to rig it.
Pakistand doesnt have survey and pooling companies that can do quick count ?
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Screenshot_20220402-002802_Friendly T.jpg


SaadH said:
Doesn't matter how much support IK may have in the public, he's not winning the next election.

Establishment is going to rig it.
Rigging doesnt work when 2/3 majority comes into play..you simply cant rig an election to this extent

we saw in that in KPK

however close calls will be rigged

IK doesnt has candidates in sindh while in punjab he will loose in half of the places other half it will be rigged
 
Indos

Indos

Falconless said:
Gallup Pakistan is literally owned by a Pro PMLN Media Company
There should be at least 10-15 pooling and survey companies in Pakistan. There should be credible, non partisan, and respected pooling and survey companies as well. In this way, it would be difficult to rig any election result.

ziaulislam said:
View attachment 829525


Rigging doesnt work when 2/3 majority comes into play..you simply cant rig an election to this extent

we saw in that in KPK

however close calls will be rigged

IK doesnt has candidates in sindh while in punjab he will loose in half of the places other half it will be rigged
2/3 voters go to Imran Khan is unlikely. Popular Jokowi for instant can only get around 56% votes maximal like what happen in the last election
 
S

Shamsheri

Abetting, instigating and influencing to get rid of Khan will damage Army reputation irreparably.. something that 1971, WoT or anything else just couldn’t achieve. Bajwa is the worst COAS we had
 
Strigon

Strigon

A thought process among others is that he is trying hard to lose in VoNC. Which will further strengthen his current support and move more people against the establishment as well as opposition. Clear results of which one can see in the KPK elections where last time PTI did awful.

Even if Military is with PTI, they can’t step in due to the already negative stigma infront of the world as well as negative repercussions. They might also be just waiting for the play to take it’s due course.

One thing among others for sure is:

This whole conspiracy is ALSO to play mind games on the average person and turn them against the military and leave them in a state of hopelessness. Don’t be an average IQ person, be better.
 
D

Darth.Vad3r

He won't be allowed to come back, hum چ qaum Hain, hum چ qaum Hain
We are beggars nbcany be choosers!!!!
Is it not clear enough.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Shamsheri said:
Abetting, instigating and influencing to get rid of Khan will damage Army reputation irreparably.. something that 1971, WoT or anything else just couldn’t achieve. Bajwa is the worst COAS we had
all they are doing is neutrality and letting the opposition do its work - because they fear IK appointing a political COAS like faiz
they want to give 6 months to the opposition, appoint apolitical COAS, then election

but PTI supporters are going through a proper mental breakdown, pulling out all sorta crap
PTI wont even be there in the first place without them- think about it for a second...

I am feeling disgusted by the attitude of fellow PTI supporters - maybe the opposition was right about jazbaati youthiya title
yall are annoying the hell outta me - so jazbaati and immature
 
Mentee

Mentee

Indos said:
Pakistand doesnt have survey and pooling companies that can do quick count ?
Take a flight to Pakistan, visit a city of own choice and then make up your mind . Pdf doesn't represent even a single street accurately. Military or even opposition won't have to do nothing against i.k when his own incompetence gonna throw him out of office.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sainthood 101 said:
all they are doing is neutrality and letting the opposition do its work - because they fear IK appointing a political COAS like faiz
they want to give 6 months to the opposition, appoint apolitical COAS, then election

but PTI supporters are going through a proper mental breakdown, pulling out all sorta crap
PTI wont even be there in the first place without them- think about it for a second...

I am feeling disgusted by the attitude of fellow PTI supporters - maybe the opposition was right about jazbaati youthiya title
yall are annoying the hell outta me - so jazbaati and immature
The inner uncle is coming out of you 💔
 
Mentee

Mentee

Sainthood 101 said:
but PTI supporters are going through a proper mental breakdown, pulling out all sorta crap
PTI wont even be there in the first place without them- think about it for a second...
Pakistan could have gone to places , had it abandoned english philosophy and sporting rituals like cricket.


What you are witnessing is an extremely toxic , delusional , class comsious and stubborn breed nourished over past many decades . Its either their wish come true or raise the whole country and anything the poor nation built to the ground.
 
Indos

Indos

Mentee said:
Take a flight to Pakistan, visit a city of own choice and then make up your mind . Pdf doesn't represent even a single street accurately. Military or even opposition won't have to do nothing against i.k when his own incompetence gonna throw him out of office.
Yup, I am agree on you, economic is the important aspect for current Pakistan situation, IK performance on economy is not good, I mean I know the current situation with Covid in 2020-2021 and high energy price in 2021-2022, but by looking to within short period of time he changes his own finance ministers speak volume.

What is needed for Pakistan Today is also political stability, I see you guys too polarized, I mean there is attempt to hang Nawaz Sharif, that is not good, despite he maybe corrupt, but political reality say that he still has support from many Pakistani.

Good bond within civilian political power is needed to kick military out from politics. This is why Indonesia never wants to put Soeharto in court despite many said he is corrupt, it is there to create social and political cohesiveness within civilian political power. We should not too divided and hate each other too much. That situation exist in Egypt, Tunisia, and Thailand and that is the situation where Armed force feel comfortable since the civil power are too divided and polarized.
 

