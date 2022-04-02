Give me power and I wont compromise, PM khan

ziaulislam
یورپ کی غلامی پے رضا مند ہوا تُو مجھ کو گلہ تجھ سے ہے یورپ سے نہیں ہے۔
Doesn't matter how much support IK may have in the public, he's not winning the next election.
Establishment is going to rig it.
Gallup Pakistan is literally owned by a Pro PMLN Media Company
Rigging doesnt work when 2/3 majority comes into play..you simply cant rig an election to this extent
Establishment is going to rig it.
Gallup Pakistan is literally owned by a Pro PMLN Media Company
Rigging doesnt work when 2/3 majority comes into play..you simply cant rig an election to this extent
we saw in that in KPK
however close calls will be rigged
IK doesnt has candidates in sindh while in punjab he will loose in half of the places other half it will be rigged
all they are doing is neutrality and letting the opposition do its work - because they fear IK appointing a political COAS like faizAbetting, instigating and influencing to get rid of Khan will damage Army reputation irreparably.. something that 1971, WoT or anything else just couldn’t achieve. Bajwa is the worst COAS we had
Pakistand doesnt have survey and pooling companies that can do quick count ?
all they are doing is neutrality and letting the opposition do its work - because they fear IK appointing a political COAS like faiz
they want to give 6 months to the opposition, appoint apolitical COAS, then election
but PTI supporters are going through a proper mental breakdown, pulling out all sorta crap
PTI wont even be there in the first place without them- think about it for a second...
I am feeling disgusted by the attitude of fellow PTI supporters - maybe the opposition was right about jazbaati youthiya title
yall are annoying the hell outta me - so jazbaati and immature
but PTI supporters are going through a proper mental breakdown, pulling out all sorta crap
PTI wont even be there in the first place without them- think about it for a second...
Take a flight to Pakistan, visit a city of own choice and then make up your mind . Pdf doesn't represent even a single street accurately. Military or even opposition won't have to do nothing against i.k when his own incompetence gonna throw him out of office.
He already has more than 120 general seats needs less than 60 more seats for 2/3rd majority2/3 voters go to Imran Khan is unlikely
Imran khan jitna popular leader koi jamia hi nahiTake a flight to Pakistan