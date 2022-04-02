Give me power and I wont compromise, PM khan

Mentee said: Take a flight to Pakistan, visit a city of own choice and then make up your mind . Pdf doesn't represent even a single street accurately. Military or even opposition won't have to do nothing against i.k when his own incompetence gonna throw him out of office. Click to expand...

Yup, I am agree on you, economic is the important aspect for current Pakistan situation, IK performance on economy is not good, I mean I know the current situation with Covid in 2020-2021 and high energy price in 2021-2022, but by looking to within short period of time he changes his own finance ministers speak volume.What is needed for Pakistan Today is also political stability, I see you guys too polarized, I mean there is attempt to hang Nawaz Sharif, that is not good, despite he maybe corrupt, but political reality say that he still has support from many Pakistani.Good bond within civilian political power is needed to kick military out from politics. This is why Indonesia never wants to put Soeharto in court despite many said he is corrupt, it is there to create social and political cohesiveness within civilian political power. We should not too divided and hate each other too much. That situation exist in Egypt, Tunisia, and Thailand and that is the situation where Armed force feel comfortable since the civil power are too divided and polarized.