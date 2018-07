A Pakistani hardline Islamist group leader, Khadim Hussain Rizvi , who has fielded as many as 152 candidates for the upcoming general elections in the country, has said that if he were given "the atom bomb", he would "wipe Holland off the face of this earth""If they give me the atom bomb I would remove Holland from the face of the earth before they can hold a competition of caricatures… I will wipe them off the face of this earth," said Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Ya Rasool Allah TLP ) chief Rizvi, showed a Samaa TV video of his interactions with the media.The Karachi Press Club invited Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi to meet journalists on Tuesday. He said that if he had the atom bomb, he would have wiped out Holland before they could hold a caricature competition.