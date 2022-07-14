What's new

Give 10 votes to PTI, take a motorcycle: PTI candidate Zain Qureshi's offer, inquiry started

PP-217: An inquiry has been launched against PTI candidate Zain Qureshi for violating code of conduct in Multan by-election.

The District Monitoring Officer has issued a notification of inquiry into the matter stating that Zain Qureshi is offering a motorcycle in exchange for 10 votes.

On social media, Qureshi has been accused of engaging in corrupt practices.

The DMO has appointed Assistant Commissioner President and Secretary RTA as Inquiry Officers. Inquiry officers have been directed to submit report soon.

www.neonetwork.pk

10 ووٹ دیں موٹرسائیکل لیں: پی ٹی آئی امیدوار زین قریشی کی پیش کش انکوائری شروع

10:49 PM, 13 Jul, 2022, اہم خبریں, پاکستان, ملتان : پی پی 217 ملتان کے ضمنی الیکشن میں پی ٹی آئی امیدوار زین قریشی پر ضابطہ اخلاق کی خلاف ورزی کے
Environmental protection agency should make sure only E-Bikes and E-Rickshaws are being offered at the Zameer market.
 

