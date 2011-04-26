Gitmo US official file lists Kuwaiti as citizen of Baluchistan

Guantanamo US official file calls Baluchistan a country
A classified man from Baluchistan as a citizen of Baluchistan...the country
On Sunday April 24, 2011 WikiLeaks began publishing 779 secret files from the notorious Guantanamo Bay prison camp. The details for every detainee will be released daily over the coming month.
Ammar Al Baluchi
Country Baluchistan
Place of birth Kuwait
Birth date 29yrs old in 06
ISN 10018 [US9PK-010018DP]
