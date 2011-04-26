What's new

Gitmo US official file lists Kuwaiti as citizen of Baluchistan

Guantanamo US official file calls Baluchistan a country

A classified man from Baluchistan as a citizen of Baluchistan...the country

Ammar Al Baluchi - The Guantanamo Files

The Guantanamo Files

On Sunday April 24, 2011 WikiLeaks began publishing 779 secret files from the notorious Guantanamo Bay prison camp. The details for every detainee will be released daily over the coming month.
Ammar Al Baluchi
Country Baluchistan
Place of birth Kuwait
Birth date 29yrs old in 06
ISN 10018 [US9PK-010018DP]
 
That goes to show the level of ignorance that prevails in the US. Maybe the stress of so many defeats is getting to them.
They need a national shrink in my opinion.

:lol:
 
place of birth kuwait.....his country should be texas :lol:
 
This is how their peoples making anylsis and propogandas against the countries........they even never went their and don't have knoweldge of that country, its history, about its peoples.......they are just following the media news and media is well manipulated in the hands of agencies.
 
He was born in Kuwait, so primarily was a Kuwaiti.
US trainees used him to practice torture techniques.


Detainee served as training prop to teach torture techniques of "walling"​


. .One former trainee told investigators “all the interrogation students lined up to ‘wall’ Ammar so that [the instructor] could certify them on their ability to use the technique.”
. .goal was to “bounce” the detainee off the wall.
. .There was no time limit for the “walling” sessions but “typically a session did not last for more than two hours at a time.” They went on for so long because Baluchi was being used as a teaching prop.
. .A neuropsychologist carried out an MRI of Baluchi’s head in late 2018 and found “abnormalities indicating moderate to severe brain damage” in parts of his brain
. .interrogators . . Cobalt and the Salt Pit, went beyond the CIA’s guidelines in torturing Baluchi, using two techniques without approval.
. .CIA was aware that the 2003 rendition of the detainee, Ammar al-Baluchi, from Pakistani custody to the “black site” north of Kabul was conducted “extra-legally,” because at the time he was in Pakistani jurisdiction and no longer represented a terrorist threat.
 

