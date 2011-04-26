Gitmo US official file lists Kuwaiti as citizen of Baluchistan

rajusri said:



On Sunday April 24, 2011 WikiLeaks began publishing 779 secret files from the notorious Guantanamo Bay prison camp. The details for every detainee will be released daily over the coming month.

Ammar Al Baluchi

Country Baluchistan

Place of birth Kuwait

Birth date 29yrs old in 06

used him to practice torture techniques

Detainee served as training prop to teach torture techniques of "walling"​

all the interrogation students lined up to ‘wall’ Ammar

He was born in Kuwait, so primarily was a Kuwaiti.US trainees. .One former trainee told investigators “so that [the instructor] could certify them on their ability to use the technique.”. .goal was to “bounce” the detainee off the wall.. .There was no time limit for the “walling” sessions but “typically a session did not last for more thanat a time.” They went on for so long because Baluchi was being used as a teaching prop.. .A neuropsychologist carried out an MRI of Baluchi’s head in late 2018 and found “abnormalities indicating moderate to severe brain damage” in parts of his brain. .interrogators . . Cobalt and the Salt Pit, went beyond the CIA’s guidelines in torturing Baluchi, using two techniques without approval.. .CIA was aware that the 2003of the detainee, Ammar al-Baluchi,to the “black site” north of Kabul was conducted “extra-legally,” because at the time he was in Pakistani jurisdiction and no longer represented a terrorist threat.