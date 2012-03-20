Girl travels to an ethnic Russian village in NE China, Russian wooden houses withstands freezing winter

A solo girl traveler drives past an ethnic Russia village in NE China and gets off her RV , talks with some local Russian villagers, she is curious about the Russian style wooden houses in the village and asks how cold those house can withstand for people to live in them, Russian villagers tell her those wooden houses are good even the temperature drops to over -20 dregrees celsius.I doubt if those Russians can still speak Russia, they speak Mandarin with very heavy North Eastern accent.