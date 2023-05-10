What's new

Girl gets her 1st period, bro feels it's affair and kills her

Fvr5uH1WIAEhn8O (1).jpeg

www.indiatimes.com

Man Tortures And Kills 12-Year Old Sister After Mistaking Period Stains For Bleeding After Sex

In a heartbreaking incident that sent shockwaves throughout the country, a 12-year-old girl was brutally tortured and killed by her brother in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. The young girl had just started menstruating and had period stains on her clothes, which her brother mistook for evidence of...
www.indiatimes.com www.indiatimes.com

Sanskari Uttar Pradeshi fellow
@-=virus=- @hatehs @Raj-Hindustani @Joe Shearer @Paitoo
 
Last edited:
This is unfortunate. RIP.

The guy will be punished. I’m glad we don’t have laws where parents can pardon brothers for killing sisters.
 
Why do you always idiotic posts?

Such things happen around globally but who cares and have time?
 
Last edited:
If a guy has an affair, cool story bro!

The girl (sister) has an affair, the bro's honor gets besmirched

What a stupid group of people that inhabit this subcontinent...
 
Do not have a little brother and sister feelings, since childhood life together, even a dog, there will be feelings
 
Yaoudelizard said:
Not really, it only happens in shtty countries with backwards people.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I always say that souch Asia is a backward.

This is a another example..

www.gulftoday.ae

Young Pakistani woman shot dead by her brother for refusing to quit modelling

The victim’s brother Hamza used to forbid Sidra from modelling. The reason behind the killing is believed to be a heated debate between the siblings as the Sidra was not willing to leave her modelling career.
www.gulftoday.ae

The shits things happen in South aisa
 

