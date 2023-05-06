What's new

Girl from Tibetan diaspora in India visits Summer residence of all Dalai Lamas, "I CRIED whenever I visit NORBU LINKA"

Girl from Tibetan diaspora in India visits Summer residence of all Dalai Lamas, "I CRIED whenever I visit NORBU LINKA"
The girl is an ethnic Tibetan model from India

Norbulingka is a private palace in Lhasa, Tibet, built from 1755. It served as the traditional summer residence of the successive Dalai Lamas from the 1780s up until the 14th Dalai Lama's exile in 1959.

China turns the Dalai Lama's private summer residence into a public park.

I CRIED whenever I visit NORBU LINKA

 

