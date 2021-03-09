Girl Admits Lying About French Teacher Who Was Branded Islamophobe and Beheaded

The french and europeans have many red lines people cannot cross in the name of "Free speech"



holocaust being a notable example. with outright jail threatened for anyone who so much as questions any of the official "facts" or "narratives"



yet they go out of their way to purposefully insult a religous prophet that is extremely dear to billions of muslims.. to show off some sort of "free speech" thats exclusive to the ultra cultured francoise....



and then they are absolutely shocked afterwards when the inevitable backlash comes.... it just goes against any common sense or basic human decency. to go out of your way to deeply insult a major group of people.... wtf is wrong with these "cultured" francoisess? it seems to be a european enlightened thing... as the scandanavians do it as well.