Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan
1129px-Flag_of_Gilgit_Baltistan.svg.png


Gilgit-Baltistan, formerly known as the Northern Areas of Pakistan is the northern most administrative territory of Pakistan.
The territory of present-day Gilgit-Baltistan became a separate administrative unit in 1970 under the name "Northern Areas".

Gilgit-Baltistan covers an area of over 74,000 km² (28,174 sq mi) and is highly mountainous. It had an estimated population of 1,800,000 in 2015. Its capital city is Gilgir(population 216,760 est)


2365px-Gilgit-Baltistan_in_Pakistan_(de-facto_%2B_wo_Glacier)_(claims_hatched).svg.png


http://www.visitgilgitbaltistan.gov.pk/

Gilgit Village, December 1947

920003_459773237436468_1378329090_o.jpg



300px-Northern_Areas_Pakistan.svg.png
 
Its heaven on earth. We literally have a heaven in our nation. The beauty. I wish to visit it one day. I really want to visit gilgit baltistan and absorb all it's splendors and beauty.

In my life I have many places that I wish to visit and mission one is gilgit baltistan.

The heaven on earth.
 

