Gilgit-Baltistan
Gilgit-Baltistan, formerly known as the Northern Areas of Pakistan is the northern most administrative territory of Pakistan.
The territory of present-day Gilgit-Baltistan became a separate administrative unit in 1970 under the name "Northern Areas".
Gilgit-Baltistan covers an area of over 74,000 km² (28,174 sq mi) and is highly mountainous. It had an estimated population of 1,800,000 in 2015. Its capital city is Gilgir(population 216,760 est)
http://www.visitgilgitbaltistan.gov.pk/
Gilgit Village, December 1947
