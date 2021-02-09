Gilgit Baltistan Tourism

Ten Places To Visit In Gilgit Baltistan Before You Die

There are very few places in the world that offer an out-of-the-world experience. You feel like you have stepped into paradise the moment you get there. Such places have everything to engage your senses in every way.Gilgit Baltistan is one such place that remains untouched and unblemished. No words can portray the virgin beauty of Gilgit Baltistan. This one of a kind place is known for its diversity in topography. It encompasses different types of landscapes, right from the mountains, valleys, and plateaus to the cold desert regions. This lush land overflows with vibrant colours of various seasons.The year-round pleasant weather, rich culture, delectable cuisine and hospitable people of Gilgit are a few of the many reasons why you should book your next holiday to Gilgit Baltistan. We have listed the top 10 places that you can visit on your next trip to Gilgit Baltistan, just so that you will not miss any of the best this incredible land has to offer.Khaplu Valley is known as the most romantic honeymoon destination in Gilgit Baltistan. Khaplu is located at the heart of the district of Ghanche. It is a beautiful landscape with high hillocks, fresh blue lakes, and milky white waterfalls.The road to Khaplu is flanked by tall poplar trees that are lined in a great symmetry on either side, offering a breathtaking view to the travellers. The valley is surrounded by high mountain peaks, which makes it an ideal destination for mountaineers and trekkers. A majestic view of the Karakoram Mountains, heritage hotels and buildings make it a great honeymoon destination.Hushe Valley is one of the famous places in Gilgit that is well-known among tourists. The valley is located in the Ghanche district and is renowned for exceptional mountains and granite towers.The Charkusa valley in Hushe is famous for trekking and this astounding landscape is called a paradise for mountaineers.The specialty of Hunza Valley is its own people. They are a bunch of happy, healthy tribe, full of life. They are very hospitable to tourists from around the world. The average life expectancy of the Hunza people is 120 years.The secret to their healthy long life is their organic, wholesome diet. Their food habits are exceptional to an extent that there is no such thing as cancer in Hunza. They eat fresh apricots rich in anticancer properties, breathe the mountainous air. They look youthful and energetic and they hardly ever get sick. You should definitely try spending time at their village to relish some great chapshoro and apricot juice.Phandar Valley is located 60 km from the valley of Gupis in Gilgit-Baltistan. It is a stunning valley with breathtaking views of Gilgit Baltistan. The Phandar Valley offers mindboggling views of lush forests on either side of the long roads. Fall in love with extraordinary sceneries of snow-capped mountains and crystal clear lakes. Make sure Phandar Valley is in your travel itinerary, the next time you plan to visit Gilgit-Baltistan.Naltar Valley is located 40 km from Gilgit. It is the most beautiful valley with rich pine forests. The valley is dotted with majestic alpine trees that reflect the colours of nature in different seasons.The flowers, wildlife, lakes and cloud-kissed mountains add to the extraordinary beauty of the Naltar Valley. The valley is famous for skiing activities during the winter. The valley comes to new life in the summer and spring season with the breathtaking colours of flowers and trees.Fairy Meadow is a magical land found at the base of Nanga Parbat. It is the ideal place to visit, relax and stay away from the tiring urban life. Though it is quite challenging to hike for about three to four hours to reach Fairy Meadows,it is worth the effort as your pain is nothing compared to the opportunity you get to explore the rich beauty of this lush green silent meadow. Go camping on the lap of Fairy Meadows with the Nanga Parbat for a picturesque backdrop.The Deosai National Park is called the Ghbiarsa, which means the summer’s place by the people of Gilgit Baltistan as it is accessible only during the summer. A major portion of the park is located in the Skardu district. This park is home to the endangered Himalayan Brown Bear. The most popular route to reach the Deosai National Park is via Satpara.Satpara or Sadpara Lake is a stunning natural lake situated about 9km north of Skardu. It is located at an altitude of 8645 feet and it can be reached after a brief drive of about 20 minutes from Skardu. Satpara Lake is a unique lake and is the most popular lakes visited by tourists from around the world.The Katpana Desert is a cold desert located within the suburbs of Skardu. It is the world’s highest desert. The sand dunes of the Katpana desert are a surprise in itself. The constant blowing of the sturdy winds causes the sand dunes to shift surprisingly quicker. This desert is a unique attraction that is located at an unimaginable altitude.Skardu is located at an altitude of 7,303 feet and it is enclosed by the greyish-brown mountains. The Katpana desert decorates the suburbs of Skardu, standing as one of the most stunning attractions in Northern Pakistan. This spectacular desert has gained significance for its mesmerising cold nights and sand dunes that shift at the pace of desert nomads.K2, also known as Mount Godwin Austen is the second highest peak in the world. It is situated in the Karakoram Range in Concordia. It is one of the most stunning destinations in the world that you should definitely visit on your trip to Gilgit Baltistan. Concordia is a breathtaking place that is popularly referred as the Throne Room of The Mountain Gods. K2 is a dream destination for trekkers and mountaineers who visit this awesome wonder every year.This stunning location has been a famous spot in many adventurous movies and documentaries.