Gilgit Baltistan leader says RAW paid him £25k per month to create unrest in GB but he spent it all on education instead!

Aug 22, 2020
Pakistan must approach UN, FATF and ICJ which ever is appropriate.

The transaction and its trail of money provided to Abdul Hameed Khan, former head of defunct BNF must be thoroughly investigated and strenuous efforts must be taken by GoP to black list India and to force it out from FATF.
 
Another possibility is that Mr Abdul Hameed Khan is giving us a false story.
£ 25 k per month is a lot of money.
For how many years he was receiving it?
ISI and other relevant Intelligence agencies must thoroughly investigate his story and evidence of money transaction and its trail.
He must not be considered a normal citizen till the completion of investigation.
 
