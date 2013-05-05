Gilgit Baltistan leader says RAW paid him £25k per month to create unrest in GB but he spent it all on education instead!

pysaqib
Recently, the news broke out that Gilgit Baltistan anti-state leader Abdul Hameed Khan came back to Pakistan after a 23-year-old exile. He claimed that the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) paid him £25k per month to cause unrest in the region of GB. However, he spent that money on education instead.
Source: GB leader claims RAW paid him more than 25,000 euros per month.
Source: GB leader quits anti-state activities.
