Gilgit Baltistan (GB) ... Updates

GB agriculture thrives as water availability improves

‘Satpara Lake’

ISLAMABAD: A US-funded project has helped reduce water losses in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region by 60 per cent, bringing more land under cultivation to spur agricultural growth in the territory, and raising income and productivity for more than 8,000 farmers.The US-funded Satpara Development Project, which closed on Monday, ran for seven years and was carried out by USAID to increase access of farmers to irrigation and achieve increased agricultural production and economic opportunities.As a result of all these initiatives, 1,200 new businesses were established creating more than 4,000 jobs in GB. Horticultural products from Baltistan now have access to larger markets in both Lahore and Islamabad.The project was named afterwhich is a natural lake near Skardu, supplying water to Skardu valley and fed by the Satpara stream. The completion of Satpara dam downstream of the lake has enlarged the size of Satpara lake