Gilas Pilipinas' 31-year dominance ends as Indonesia claim Southeast Asian Games gold

Gilas Pilipinas' 31-year dominance ends as Indonesia claim Southeast Asian Games gold​


1653217506977.png


Indonesia pulled off the shocker of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, upsetting highly favored Gilas Pilipinas 85-81, to end the Philippines' 31-year domination of men's 5x5 basketball.

It was the first time since 1989, and just the third time since 1977, that the Philippines has failed to win the gold medal in men's 5x5 basketball.

Indonesia waxed hot from the outside all game long, hitting 13 out of 31 three-point shots to keep Gilas at bay.

Naturalized player Marques Bolden, who missed Indonesia's first four games with a back injury, led his team with 18 points and 10 rebounds and came up big on both ends of the floor in the final minute to seal the biggest victory in Indonesian basketball history.

Gilas' 31-year dominance ends as Indonesia claim SEA Games gold

Gilas Pilipinas have failed to win the SEA Games men's basketball gold medal for the first time since 1989 after losing to Indonesia on Sunday.
Philippine basketball level, only lost 5 points from Serbia national team ( several times meet USA team in Olympic finals)

The game is held in Serbia

 
