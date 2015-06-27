A necklace donated by wife of Turkish Prime Minister for the flood affected people, that was gone missing from the stores of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has just been found. And the culprit was none else than our former PPP PM Yousuf Raza Gillani:
PHOTO: EXPRESS
ISLAMABAD:
Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani has finally returned the necklace donated by the first lady of Turkey for victims of the 2010 floods to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).
According to Nadra officials, the necklace was delivered to the authority by one of Gilani’s personal secretaries on Friday.
The necklace was donated to the government of Pakistan in 2010 by the wife of Prime Minister Recep Tayyep Erdogan who is currently Turkey’s president for the families stricken by the floods in that year. Rather than being openly auctioned, the necklace was sold by the Pakistan Peoples Party-government to Nadra for Rs1.5 million.
According to officials, the necklace wound up in Gilani’s possession after he was ousted from premiership in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict against him. “Gilani’s family, when he was shown the door by the Supreme Court in 2012, took the necklace with them,” an official said.
Published in The Express Tribune, June 27th, 2015.
Gilani returns Turkish first lady’s necklace - The Express Tribune
Just when I thought PPP leadership could sink no lower, I get this!
Sorry for inconvenience Turkish members of PDF. Its none of your fault! Nothing can fill our greedy politicians stomachs but the dust of their graves!!!
PHOTO: EXPRESS
ISLAMABAD:
Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani has finally returned the necklace donated by the first lady of Turkey for victims of the 2010 floods to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).
According to Nadra officials, the necklace was delivered to the authority by one of Gilani’s personal secretaries on Friday.
The necklace was donated to the government of Pakistan in 2010 by the wife of Prime Minister Recep Tayyep Erdogan who is currently Turkey’s president for the families stricken by the floods in that year. Rather than being openly auctioned, the necklace was sold by the Pakistan Peoples Party-government to Nadra for Rs1.5 million.
According to officials, the necklace wound up in Gilani’s possession after he was ousted from premiership in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict against him. “Gilani’s family, when he was shown the door by the Supreme Court in 2012, took the necklace with them,” an official said.
Published in The Express Tribune, June 27th, 2015.
Gilani returns Turkish first lady’s necklace - The Express Tribune
Just when I thought PPP leadership could sink no lower, I get this!
Sorry for inconvenience Turkish members of PDF. Its none of your fault! Nothing can fill our greedy politicians stomachs but the dust of their graves!!!
Last edited: