Gilani returns Turkish first lady’s necklace!

“Gilani’s family, when he was shown the door by the Supreme Court in 2012, took the necklace with them,” an official said.

According to Nadra officials, the necklace was delivered to the authority by one of Gilani's personal secretaries on Friday.The necklace was donated to the government of Pakistan in 2010 by the wife of Prime Minister Recep Tayyep Erdogan who is currently Turkey's president for the families stricken by the floods in that year. Rather than being openly auctioned, the necklace was sold by the Pakistan Peoples Party-government to Nadra for Rs1.5 million.According to officials, the necklace wound up in Gilani's possession after he was ousted from premiership in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict against him.