After 14 months of training, each new recruit, the day before receiving his patent, passes a final test: a shot on one of his comrades. ("Tir de confiance")This tests consists of firing live ammunition at a 15-meter clay target attached to another member's bullet-proof vest. The round is a .357 magnum and is fired from a revolver,the Manhurin MR73.This test has many objectives ;This test aims to ensure an unerring trust between each operators,shows your courage by putting yourself in harms way for the unit and your comrades. But also conditionning,as you'll know what it feels like to be hit by a bullet.The GIGN Snipers also fire live ammunition at balloons, inches away from their colleague, as a confidence drill/showcase.Despite the apparent danger, no accident has ever been reported !