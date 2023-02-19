What's new

GIDS Shahpur II Block II and Taimoor ALCM

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627284194652000256

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627284211135545345

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627284228600627202


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627308973920763905

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627308980359032832

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627308987992666114

https://twitter.com/OSPSF/status/1627308992686063616

https://twitter.com/OSPSF/status/1627308996972666881


We need to experiment with designs similar to WL3 and Anka
We did
unknown.png
 
I had not realised the development and testing of Taimoor was complete ? Anyone else seen anything in case i missed it ?

The only buyers could be current JF17 operators since integration with the F16 would be off the table? And F7's / Mirages are hardly platforms that current buyers are looking to integrate new systems on to.

What would be interesting to see if the J10CE can be integrated with Taimoor ? Not heard of an electronics integration lab for the J10CE ( there is one of course for the JF17 ! ).
 
For J-10C there's Raad-II
Which has longer range and probably higher payload capacity.
However looking at footages from Russia Ukraine war, its obvious how easy it is now to shoot down cruise missiles.
So these should not be used as nuclear triad.

Also Raad can do this. Very low flight .
B81RTcjCcAAF9MH.png


This is screenshot from actual ISPR released video.

From specs posted for Taimoor it can only fly as low as 500 feet which is 150 metres. At that altitude it will get detected from 50 km away, if the radar is on ground.
Raad can fly lower and will be detected at much later stage. Increasing probability of hitting the target.
 
Pakistan Army is already using the Shahpar-I UAV extensively in its operations.
However, the earlier version lacked armed capability.


Image
This is a completely different kind of beast, it is comparable with TB2

FpVGX5KXoAAWIX3


But we need to also experiment on designs similar to China's Wing Loong 3.

Wing-Loong-3-China-drone-1-1536x717.jpg


Look at that payload and it has 10,000KM range and can be equipped with A-A missiles like PL-10. True beast
 

