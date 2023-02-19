GIDS Shahpur II Block II and Taimoor ALCM

https://twitter.com/OSPSF/status/1627308992686063616
https://twitter.com/OSPSF/status/1627308996972666881
@PanzerKiel @Windjammer @Areesh @Signalian @PakFactor @PWFI @waz @The Eagle @That Guy
Its great our very own TB2.Payload seems tiny compared to other drones in the market.
We need to experiment with designs similar to WL3 and Anka
Any idea on the price cost difference and size?Its great our very own TB2.
There is also the benefit of supporting local industry. If our industry can do it, for at least similar cost, we should buy local.Any idea on the price cost difference and size?
If we can procure it at the same price or less, then I guess it should be fine
@FuturePAF
https://twitter.com/OSPSF/status/1627308992686063616
https://twitter.com/OSPSF/status/1627308996972666881
@PanzerKiel @Windjammer @Areesh @Signalian @PakFactor @PWFI @waz @The Eagle @That Guy
For J-10C there's Raad-III had not realised the development and testing of Taimoor was complete ? Anyone else seen anything in case i missed it ?
The only buyers could be current JF17 operators since integration with the F16 would be off the table? And F7's / Mirages are hardly platforms that current buyers are looking to integrate new systems on to.
What would be interesting to see if the J10CE can be integrated with Taimoor ? Not heard of an electronics integration lab for the J10CE ( there is one of course for the JF17 ! ).
This is a completely different kind of beast, it is comparable with TB2.,.
Pakistan Army is already using the Shahpar-I UAV extensively in its operations.
However, the earlier version lacked armed capability.
Needs to shoved up into Balloch terrorist movementsThis is a completely different kind of beast, it is comparable with TB2
But we need to also experiment on designs similar to China's Wing Loong 3.
View attachment 917118
Look at that payload and it has 10,000KM range and can be equipped with A-A missiles like PL-10. True beast
We should try to meet the specs and features of a CH4 drone minimum in this drone. We are late to the drone game we have to set targets according to the international quality standard.We did
And TTP as well.Needs to shoved up into Balloch terrorist movements
ideally we need a foreign target for proper marketing.And TTP as well.