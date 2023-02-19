GIDS Shahpur II Block II and Taimoor ALCM

Ali_Baba said: I had not realised the development and testing of Taimoor was complete ? Anyone else seen anything in case i missed it ?



The only buyers could be current JF17 operators since integration with the F16 would be off the table? And F7's / Mirages are hardly platforms that current buyers are looking to integrate new systems on to.



What would be interesting to see if the J10CE can be integrated with Taimoor ? Not heard of an electronics integration lab for the J10CE ( there is one of course for the JF17 ! ). Click to expand...

For J-10C there's Raad-IIWhich has longer range and probably higher payload capacity.However looking at footages from Russia Ukraine war, its obvious how easy it is now to shoot down cruise missiles.So these should not be used as nuclear triad.Also Raad can do this. Very low flight .This is screenshot from actual ISPR released video.From specs posted for Taimoor it can only fly as low as 500 feet which is 150 metres. At that altitude it will get detected from 50 km away, if the radar is on ground.Raad can fly lower and will be detected at much later stage. Increasing probability of hitting the target.