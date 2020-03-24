/ Register

  Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Giant statue in India to honour an Ancient Pakistani from Swat (123 ft or 37.5 metres high)

Discussion in 'Pakistan History' started by Juggernaut_the_Gangu, Mar 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM.

  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM
    Juggernaut_the_Gangu

    Juggernaut_the_Gangu FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]



    Padmasambhava from Swat Valley
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:33 PM
    pakpride00090

    pakpride00090 FULL MEMBER

    What an ugly and scary statue....

    So unattractive but then again we are talking about a nation that rolls over cow dung
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:36 PM
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency FULL MEMBER

    What a freak.
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM
    Safriz

    Safriz ELITE MEMBER

    India can celebrate our non Muslim past all they want. But we are thankful that our ancestors converted to Islam and we are proud to be Muslims and cherish our common Islamic heritage and history with the rest of the Muslim world.
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM
    Sine Nomine

    Sine Nomine ELITE MEMBER

    Well other Muslim states despise us for that,get out of this common Islamic heritage,our heritage is what our ancestors were,changing religion doesn't allows us to claim other's and neither it breaks us off from what belongs to our ancestors.
    He was 8th ce Buddhist master a.k.a Guru Rinpoche,and if he really was born in Swat at some point ancestors of all Pakistanis were here followers.
    P.S:-He has nothing to do with cow dung.
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:46 PM
    JafarQureshi

    JafarQureshi FULL MEMBER

    These are not our ancestors. Our ancestors have defeated and driven these filth from the current day Pakistan to current day India. Our ancestors are Turko-Mongol, Afghan, Persian & Arab decent.
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM
    SIPRA

    SIPRA SENIOR MEMBER

    Shakal say tau yeh banda barha khatanaak lag raha hae.:lol:
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM
    Safriz

    Safriz ELITE MEMBER

    If yiu want to go that far back then here is a group photo of your ancestors.... go knock yourself out...
    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM
    Juggernaut_the_Gangu

    Juggernaut_the_Gangu FULL MEMBER

    And you should be scared...most probably he used to beat his students with a stick if they fell asleep meditating
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM
    Sine Nomine

    Sine Nomine ELITE MEMBER

    Beta pehli fursat mai apna DNA check karwao.Hum sub local hain yahan kai.Qureshi likhney sai aap Hashmi nahi ban gaye houn
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM
    SIPRA

    SIPRA SENIOR MEMBER

    I think that Yogis and mystics never used corporeal punishment.
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM
    Juggernaut_the_Gangu

    Juggernaut_the_Gangu FULL MEMBER

    Let's say:
    You drive a BMW...Your father most probably rode a bicycle so that he could work hard, save money and get you educated...may be your father still uses his trusty old bicycle to run evening errands...Will you despise your father's quaint ways and trash his cycle? A son like you probably would...........Your father would probably cry silently alone and won't complain to you

    Sad really
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:58 PM
    SIPRA

    SIPRA SENIOR MEMBER

    :lol::lol::lol:
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:58 PM
    Sine Nomine

    Sine Nomine ELITE MEMBER

    Can't despise them if at one point by linege connects with them,you can't despise your ancestors for something which is known as AGE and TIME,in their age and times if world was like that i am proud of them.
     
  Mar 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM
    Safriz

    Safriz ELITE MEMBER

    Rubbish analogy
    We consider all era before Islam as "Zamana Jakiliyat" or the era of ignorance and don't want anything to do with that.
    It's the same as asking a German to be proud of their Nazi history.
     
