Giant panda "Yaya" suspected of being abused in the United States, 60 years Panda diplomacy has come to an end?​

Author:Luo Baoxipublishing:2023-02-28 18:00renew:2023-03-09 13:42The giant panda "Yaya" living in the United States has recently become a hot searched name in mainland China. Compared with the round and cute concept image of "the cutest diplomat", Yaya who lives in the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, USA is particularly downcast. Not only does she look The hair is sparse and dull, and even a little skinny, which arouses suspicion of animal cruelty.Many mainland netizens expressed the hope that the giant panda could return to China as soon as possible, and some even criticized that "the United States does not deserve to have a giant panda." As Sino-US relations have become increasingly tense in recent years, and the epidemic has impacted the global economy, some people believe that this may be the time to say goodbye to panda diplomacy.The female giant panda "Yaya" and the male giant panda "Lele" arrived at the Memphis Zoo in the United States together in 2003 and began their careers in the United States. In 2013, after the 10-year lease period of the two pandas ended, the Memphis Zoo and the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens signed another agreement to extend the lease period for 10 years. In December last year, the Memphis Zoo announced that it would return the giant pandas Yaya and Lele from the United States to China, ending the 20-year lease period.But before returning home, Lele was found to have died suddenly on the morning of the 1st of this month. As early as last year, animal protection organizations have released videos showing that Yaya and Lele are in poor mental condition, with skinny bodies and dirty hair; and Yaya suffers from skin diseases due to malnutrition. According to mainland media reports, Yaya will return to the Beijing Zoo after returning to China. The park said that it is going through the approval procedures for returning to China, but the exact return date is not yet clear. The staff of the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens revealed that they attach great importance to Yaya's situation. If the procedures are completed according to the previous plan, Yaya may be able to return to China early.Yaya is skinny and suffers from skin diseases, her condition is worrying. (Weibo)Absolutely deplorable treatment of the cutest pandas, Americans don't deserve to have pandas in their zoos. China should have all the Chinese pandas in US zoos returned to their homeland immediately !