Giant Kaman 22 drones to join Iran air force soon : cmdr.

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – The Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) said Thur. that home-grown giant "Kaman 22" drones will join the Iran combat forces before the end of this year in the Iranian calendar.Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) made the comments during an interview online on the latest achievements in the airforce field.In response to a question as regards the difference between Iran’s air forces before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the commander said that the Iranian air force was hugely dependent on imports from western countries before the revolution while after the revolution the most airpower is produced by Iranian experts inside the country.“We also built two types of aircraft inside,Saegheh and Kowsar. With respect to equipment, our fleet has grown, but the most outstanding difference is training our human force on our own,” Nasirzadeh said.He went on to say that “To sum up, our air force is now much better equipped, better, more motivated, and more prepared than before the revolution era.”General Nasirzadeh added that the pilots for flying the manned and un-manned planes are trained at Shahid Sattari Air University.He also added that Shahid Sattari University is cooperating with other countries such as China and Pakistan in the form of exchanging students programs.Mass production of "Kowsar" fighters is continuing, the IRIAF commander said.He also pointed out that the Iranian experts in the aviation industry “will make other drones by the end of the year, one of which is significant, and it is a very new work that will be unveiled, God willing.”Regarding the new product, Nasirzadeh said that a giant drone called Kaman 22 which is able to carry 300kg explosives will join the fleet of the armed drones.He further explained that the work on Kaman 22 is in the final stages, expressing hope that the drone will be unveiled before the end of Month Bahman, which ends on the 18th of February.