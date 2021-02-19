What's new

GI of Himalayan pink salt to be registered

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
54,563
55
83,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
GI of Himalayan pink salt to be registered

February 19, 2021


A man applies the final touches to a sculpture made from Himalayan pink rock salt on the outskirts of Lahore. — Reuters



A man applies the final touches to a sculpture made from Himalayan pink rock salt on the outskirts of Lahore. — Reuters



ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday announced that it will register Himalayan pink salt — extracted from the Salt Range which extends along the south of the Potohar Plateau and the north of the Jhelum River — as Geographical Indications (GI).

The decision was taken in a meeting with the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan chaired by Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood. IPO Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

An official announcement said that during the meeting, GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed. The move aims to curb unauthorised use of Pakistan’s GI by other countries.

“We decided that, after registration of rice, pink salt from the Salt Range mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI,” the adviser said, adding that this will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at a global level.

For this, a registrant would be designated with the approval of the Cabinet.

Similarly, a list of other products on a priority basis will be pursued. “We urge our business community to identify and inform IPO of other products that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realising their export potential,” Mr Dawood further said.

The commerce adviser expressed his satisfaction at the progress made and reiterated the importance of GI registration for various products.

The registration of GI products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade of Pakistan.

Speedy registration will protect GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of these products, the adviser said.
He further advised the commerce ministry to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on a priority basis, the announcement added.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2021



www.dawn.com

GI of Himalayan pink salt to be registered

The move aims to curb unauthorised use of Pakistan’s GI by other countries.
www.dawn.com
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,412
-3
8,881
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
ghazi52 said:
GI of Himalayan pink salt to be registered

February 19, 2021


A man applies the final touches to a sculpture made from Himalayan pink rock salt on the outskirts of Lahore. — Reuters



A man applies the final touches to a sculpture made from Himalayan pink rock salt on the outskirts of Lahore. — Reuters



ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday announced that it will register Himalayan pink salt — extracted from the Salt Range which extends along the south of the Potohar Plateau and the north of the Jhelum River — as Geographical Indications (GI).

The decision was taken in a meeting with the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan chaired by Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood. IPO Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

An official announcement said that during the meeting, GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed. The move aims to curb unauthorised use of Pakistan’s GI by other countries.

“We decided that, after registration of rice, pink salt from the Salt Range mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI,” the adviser said, adding that this will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at a global level.

For this, a registrant would be designated with the approval of the Cabinet.

Similarly, a list of other products on a priority basis will be pursued. “We urge our business community to identify and inform IPO of other products that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realising their export potential,” Mr Dawood further said.

The commerce adviser expressed his satisfaction at the progress made and reiterated the importance of GI registration for various products.

The registration of GI products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade of Pakistan.

Speedy registration will protect GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of these products, the adviser said.
He further advised the commerce ministry to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on a priority basis, the announcement added.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2021



www.dawn.com

GI of Himalayan pink salt to be registered

The move aims to curb unauthorised use of Pakistan’s GI by other countries.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
This is terrific news!. It should have been done long time ago.

Can you believe it --- There is a company that is repacking these salts into bottles and exporting them as Product of RSA. Same also for India.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Morpheus
After GI tag for Basmati, Pakistan set to register pink salt as local product
Replies
0
Views
66
Morpheus
Morpheus
peagle
Pakistan approves Geographical Indication (GI) Rules - Basmati rice + more
Replies
6
Views
471
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom