GI of Himalayan pink salt to be registered The move aims to curb unauthorised use of Pakistan’s GI by other countries.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday announced that it will register Himalayan pink salt — extracted from the Salt Range which extends along the south of the Potohar Plateau and the north of the Jhelum River — as Geographical Indications (GI).The decision was taken in a meeting with the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan chaired by Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood. IPO Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.An official announcement said that during the meeting, GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed. The move aims to curb unauthorised use of Pakistan's GI by other countries."We decided that, after registration of rice, pink salt from the Salt Range mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI," the adviser said, adding that this will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at a global level.For this, a registrant would be designated with the approval of the Cabinet.Similarly, a list of other products on a priority basis will be pursued. "We urge our business community to identify and inform IPO of other products that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realising their export potential," Mr Dawood further said.The commerce adviser expressed his satisfaction at the progress made and reiterated the importance of GI registration for various products.The registration of GI products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade of Pakistan.Speedy registration will protect GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of these products, the adviser said.He further advised the commerce ministry to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on a priority basis, the announcement added.