Ghq and corps commander lahore house has been attacked by pakistani citizens.

Payback time bitches. We are writing history here. No such thing public response came in our 75 year old history. He is not nawaz, he is not BB or zardari he is Imran KhanWelcome to Sri Lankan style justice..@Mode please do not close or delete this thread and differentiate yourself from PDM and establishment thugs , traitors.Wtf the embed function has been disabled ??This site has been run by Ghq?