  • Thursday, August 29, 2019

Ghaznavi Missile Night test

Discussion in 'Pakistan Strategic Forces' started by Max, Aug 29, 2019 at 11:09 AM.

  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:09 AM #1
    Max

    Max SENIOR MEMBER

  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:12 AM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    here goes your dream of new missile
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:12 AM #3
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Much ado about nothing.
    :omghaha:
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:13 AM #4
    chauvunist

    chauvunist SENIOR MEMBER

    Nasr ke baray bhai ka test kar dia is baar..
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:13 AM #5
    Riz

    Riz SENIOR MEMBER

    New paint ka bola tha... Yeh lo.. :lol:
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:14 AM #6
    Brass Knuckles

    Brass Knuckles SENIOR MEMBER

    Aap ko kyon hansi as rahi hai
    Ghaznvi missile aap ko joke lagta hai?
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:18 AM #7
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Ghaznavi_Missile_4.jpg

    I was expecting a cruise missile test having range of around 2000 km.
    Phir bhe shukar hai Nasar ka test nahi kiya.
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:18 AM #8
    Amavous

    Amavous FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Really ? Ghaznavi ?

    Do we still have that missile, If I remember correctly few years back there was talk of dis-continuing ghaznavi missile as it does not offer any strategic edge in current scenarios. I think the argument was that it has Very limited range, Lighter payload and induction of standoff weapons made it redundant.

    just A glorified artillery shell if u ask me

    Anyway congratulations on successful test
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:24 AM #9
    1Paki$tani

    1Paki$tani FULL MEMBER

    Khoda pahar nikla chuha
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:24 AM #10
    AMRAAM

    AMRAAM FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Yep, the same old one. First time saw it being tested at night.
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:25 AM #11
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Thanks God no one gonna ask you. Period!

    Series of different missiles expected till Aug 30.
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:31 AM #12
    BVR

    BVR FULL MEMBER

  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:32 AM #13
    SSGcommandoPAK

    SSGcommandoPAK SENIOR MEMBER

    Test video.

     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:34 AM #14
    BVR

    BVR FULL MEMBER

    MIRV
    thats the thing
     
  Aug 29, 2019 at 11:34 AM #15
    Stealth

    Stealth ELITE MEMBER

    ooo bhai u need excuse to shut down airspace because we are signatory of Int civil aviation... so jawaaz nikala hey... again "Behns Choor" scene huwa hey Pakistanio kay saath... :rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
     
