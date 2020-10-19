Ghazi Vice Admiral (retired) Iqbal Fazal Qadir of Dwarka Operation has passed away today in Karachi.

Ghazi Vice Admiral (retired) Iqbal Fazal Qadir of Dwarka Operation in September has passed away today in Karachi. Vice Admiral Iqbal Fazal Qadir was commanding PNS Alamgir during Dwarka operation. He did the Pak Navy in 1951 Received commission at Operations Branch.He was awarded Hilal Imtiaz (Military) and Sattara Basalat in acknowledgement of his services. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid tribute and prayed to Vice Admiral Iqbal Fazal Qadir. May Allah raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to his family. The services of Vice Admiral Iqbal Fazal Qadir will always be remembered for the defense and security of the country.