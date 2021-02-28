What's new

Ghazala Wahab: Veiled Threat

Apr 15, 2020
My first encounter with a head to toe veil, comprising a Jilbab, a hizab and a niqab happened nearly six years back. My cousin, older to me by a few years suddenly decided that she needed to wear this. Two landmark events had occurred in her life which merited this cover up. First, she had turned 30 and second, she got married. I believe it was more because of the latter and pressure from her husband than anything else, though she insisted that it was entirely her choice. Really, I taunted her. If that was so then shouldn’t she have covered herself up thus when she was younger and slimmer, when the possibility of people giving her a second look was much higher? Cruel, I know I was. But I would blame it on my immature rage.

Anyway, soon after she started looking like a ghost, she and her husband decided to go romancing the seaside on Gateway of India (they live in Bombay). Imagine, my brother-in-law in a regular short sleeve shirt and trousers with breeze playing with his hair sitting on the edge of the water-front holding hands with my cousin. She, draped in a black shroud-like long coat buttoned up till her neck, a grey and white chequered scarf on her head put in place with safety pins, a rectangular handkerchief kind contraption that covered her mouth and chin and a black net for the eyes.

Only the tip was her nose would have been visible for breathing. Anyway, after romance, they decided to indulge in some gol gappas (street food). While her husband merrily gulped one after the other, she struggled with the first one. Placing her plate on the vendor’s cart, she held the gol gappa in one hand and with the other held her scarf covering her mouth aloft so that she could push the snack down her nose to her mouth. Anyone who has eaten this knows that it is impossible to manoeuvre this particular snack like this. The result was, the spicy, tangy liquid spilled all over her scarf as the crispy ball crumbled between her mouth and the scarf. That was the last gol gappa she had eaten off the cart. Now when she feels like it, she orders street food in. Over time, she stopped going out with her husband, unless it was very important. She had already given up her job as a school teacher upon getting married. Now, six years later, she is a frustrated housewife, short-tempered and already suffering from ailments like hyper-tension. Last I heard she takes daily pills for high blood pressure.

A veil is just another way of disempowering women. I have seen it happen right in front of me. To begin with, women who wear these head to toe veils hesitate to go out because they make a spectacle of themselves. And they cannot hope to find jobs, after all, who in his right mind, would employ a woman looking like this. Moreover, I would seriously doubt a woman’s ability to perform well if she was dressed so uncomfortably. I am yet to come across any woman at any workplace dressed so ridiculously. However, my arguments against such a restrictive veil go much deeper. Take the history of Islam and the context of the Quran. Prophet Mohammed’s first wife, Hazrat Khadija was a widow who ran her own business. The Prophet was in her employment and impressed by his honesty, integrity and whatever else she decided to marry him. Now if the history of Islam starts with an empowered woman like this, why would the religion seek to disempower them? But Hazrat Khadija was an exceptional woman, because Arab society at that time enjoyed objectifying women. Remember, the famous belly dancers. Like in many feudal societies, women were either sex slaves or doormat wives with no rights whatsoever. Quran sought to give them dignity, which is why it advises them to dress modestly so that they do not attract attention to their bodies. When talking to strangers they should lower their eyes and should walk in such a way that their anklets do not make a sound. Interestingly, the injunction of modest dressing and not attracting attention applies to both men and women. Today, far from not attracting attention, women in such veils attract even more attention to themselves. What is more, fancy boutiques have cropped up in various cities selling designer burqas (veil) in a range of prints and fabrics which skim your body in the most suggestive way. Yet, you’d never find a mullah objecting to it.

Who is the mullah to tell women what the Quran says or what they must do. Islam does not have a strict hierarchical clergy like, say Christianity. Faith is a covenant between an individual and his or her God. I have read the Quran and I do not find it telling me that I need to cover myself in a shroud. I don’t need anybody to tell me that I am wrong; it is between me and my God. And finally, dressed modestly or not, I would be loathe if people took notice of me because of my body and not my brains.

 
Jul 9, 2014
@Sharma Ji, there is nothing Islamic about the veil / niqab / burqa. It is a pre-Islamic artifact. Actually a Jewish tradition. An Egyptian woman parliamentarian and academic, Amna Nosseir, has researched on this and has called for a ban on the burqa :
An Egyptian lawmaker has said members of parliament are drafting a law that would ban women from wearing the burqa in government institutions after alleging the Islamic full-face veil was a "Jewish tradition".

Amna Nosseir said on Sunday that the proposed ban would be in the best interest of Egyptian society and that she has been battling against the burqa over the past 40 years.
Nosseir, who wears the hijab, said on Wednesday that the burqa - known in Arabic as the niqab - had its origins in Jewish religious law.

"In the Old Testament, you find in chapter 38 that the Jewish religious authorities tell you that if Jewish women leave the house without covering the face and head then they are breaking Jewish religious law," the lawmaker said during an interview with local media.
"I have gathered around 20 texts by Jewish religious authorities that completely forbid women from showing their faces and heads," Nosseir said while discussing also banning female university students from wearing "ripped jeans" in lectures.

She added that this part of Jewish law became entrenched in pre-Islamic Arab tribes of the Arabian Peninsula and then spread throughout the Middle East with the Muslim conquests.
The verse the lawmaker could be referring to is Genesis 38, where a biblical figure encounters his daughter-in-law in the street and mistakes her for a prostitute because she had covered her face with a veil.
It is to be observed that modern Muslim progressive leaders like Nasser, Gaddafi, Saddam and the Assads disallowed their female family members from wearing the burqa and their countries during their leadership generally discouraged the burqa. It is also to be observed that it was Western-supported Muslim leaders who encouraged burqa. Example, in Afghanistan in the 80s the socialist government enabled women at least in the cities to go without the burqa but the Western governments birthed the Al Qaeda and later the Taliban who brought the burqa back.

Watch this vid about Nasser recalling his meeting with the chief of the Muslim Brotherhood who wanted Nasser to impose the burqa on Egyptian women. Note the reaction of the audience.

This article describes the West-boot-licking anti-women attitude of the Muslim Brotherhood gang :
“The parties were dissolved, and we clashed with the Muslim Brotherhood party, during the four years, in 1953 and in 1954 … We were embroiled in dispute, they declared war against us, and they shot at me on October, 26, 1954 in Alexandria … Terrorist members in the Muslim Brotherhood party were arrested, and they were judged,” Nasser said during the statement.

“In 1954, we were negotiating with the British [forces occupying Egypt at the time] for the evacuation [deal]. At the same time, the Muslim Brotherhood members were holding secret meetings with the members of the British Embassy. They were telling them: we will be able to seize power,” Nasser said.

The late President said that the Muslim Brotherhood party has never held the patriotic feelings which Egyptians have held, adding: “The Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood at the time when we were fighting in the Canal was asked: what is your stance on the war in the canal. He said: We are a wide (international) call. Perhaps the war in the canal comes for your benefit here in Egypt, while we think it is beneficial to fight in another country.”

“This is the call of the Muslim Brotherhood. All of [their] speech is full of deception and [exploitation of] religion,” Nasser stated.

Similar to what happened following 2011 revolution when people decided to reconcile with the Muslim Brotherhood, perhaps because the youth who led the January revolution were not familiar with the MB policies, Abdel Nasser said he reconciled with the MB members, explaining that the reconciliation however, failed to turn them into good citizens.

“In 1953, we actually and honestly wanted to cooperate with the Muslim Brotherhood supposing that [this will make its members] take the right path. I met with the General guide of the Muslim Brotherhood. He issued [some] demands,” Nasser said.

The late President said that the MB guide asked him to force Egyptian women to wear Islamic veil and to shut cinemas and theaters.

Nasser said: “He told me that you as a ruler is responsible [for veiling women]. I told him, you have a daughter in the Faculty of Medicine who is unveiled. Why didn’t you force her to wear a veil? If you are not able to make your daughter wear a veil, [how] would you want me to [force] 10 million women to wear veils in the country?”

“Then, [he told me] that women must not [go to] work. I think that when a woman works, we are protecting her [this way]. Why do [some women] go astray? They do so because of the need and poverty. We all know such stories of women whose sons or mothers are sick and they did not find money, so they were forced to sell their bodies. Therefore, work is a protection for women, while preventing women from work [works] against her. We actually liberate women by [allowing] them to work and cooperate with the man,” Nasser added.

“Last year, in 1964, before the constitution, I released them all from the prison, and we issued a law to return every one of them to his work with the same salary and promotion prospects. In 1965, we seized the new conspiracy of the Muslim Brotherhood; secret system, and assassination and destruction plans,” the late President said.

Nasser said that Muslim Brotherhood group says that all the [Egyptian] people are disbelievers, and that the MB members are the only Muslims. According to Nasser, The MB members say they refuse people representation, and the Parliament. He added that the MB group considers the kings and presidents of the Arab and other countries as disbelievers, and that the MB members are the only Muslim people.

“They were arrested, and we also arrested all old MB organizations … It is not about the assassination of Gamal Abdel Nasser. If Abdel Nasser was assassinated, a thousand people similar to Gamal Abdel Nasser would emerge, but we can never accept that [our] people be assassinated,” Nasser stated.

“We started to view [their cases]; all people who participated in these secret organizations will be referred to judgment. All dangerous people who we released in 1964 and had basically represented heads or dangerous members in the secret organizations will be [imprisoned]. After that, the rest of [the MB group members] will be released. We will give them another chance. If somebody of them [commits similar illegal actions] we will arrest him and we will never get him out of prison.”

“It is enough. We cannot take a gamble on the rewards we achieved during the 13 past years,” Nasser stated, adding that the MB group uses Islam to deceive people and grab them to join the party.

Concerning the MB, “they are neither Muslims, nor brothers. They are malevolent … Their leaders outside [the country] cooperated with Baghdad Pact, colonial countries, all our enemies, and Arab reactionary, and proved with clear evidence that the MB party or movement is only a movement that works for the benefit of colonialism and reactionary, by which it is funded.
MB author and thinker Sayed Kotb was executed in 1966 after being convicted of planning to assassinate Nasser who ruled Egypt for about 14 years until his death in 1970.
In my knowledge about the burqa, until 15 or so years ago none of my woman relatives wore it. And then the regressive movement Tableeghi Jamaat gained popularity and they spread poison among Indian Muslim men who in turn created a stifling atmosphere in the country for Muslims which included the women pushed into burqa.
 
Sharma Ji said:
Who is the mullah to tell women what the Quran says or what they must do. Islam does not have a strict hierarchical clergy like, say Christianity.
Yes indeed. Unlike Christianity and Hinduism say, Islam does not have a priest system, but some misguided people interpret Islamic laws according their wrong thinking and propagate such ideas into the gullible, non-intellectual masses.
 
