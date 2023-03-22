Ghatak UCAV scaled model possibly, shared by HVT on twitter

It was supposed to be 15 tons, not sure if this the full scale model or not.
People experienced on this could get a better idea, no info has been shared by HVT though.
Kaveri dry is supposed to be used for this, when it flies.
No way this is 15 tons. For comparison max takeoff weight of Tejas is 13.5 tons.
I was just checking around online, this is still swift the base model for Ghatak it seems.No way this is 15 tons. For comparison max takeoff weight of Tejas is 13.5 tons.
Also I highly doubt this UAV will be 15 tonnes. That's aircraft category. Ghatak is expected in <5 Ton category.
That is not even a prototype.
Well it looks like a prototype alright, you can surely notice the wires hanging out. Possibly getting assembled or something. HVT just shared the pic, and hasn't given any further detail on his twitter.What a joke ....
India's 'Most-Awaited' Stealth Drone 'Ghatak' Breaks Cover; Fuels Speculation About Early Induction Amid China Tensions
Well it looks like a prototype alright, you can surely notice the wires hanging out. Possibly getting assembled or something. HVT just shared the pic, and hasn't given any further detail on his twitter.
Thanks for the info. I wasn't aware of that.I was just checking around online, this is still swift the base model for Ghatak it seems.
The earlier smaller one that flew below last year, they seem to be scaling it up further. Not sure if this is how scaling up is done gradually. I thought after the earlier flight, they will go straight for the big one.
Not this UAV, but ultimately Ghatak is supposed to be of 15 tonne category. As it will get dry Kaveri engine, which has 46KN thrust.