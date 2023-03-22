Ghatak UCAV scaled model possibly, shared by HVT on twitter

STREANH said: No way this is 15 tons. For comparison max takeoff weight of Tejas is 13.5 tons.



Also I highly doubt this UAV will be 15 tonnes. That's aircraft category. Ghatak is expected in <5 Ton category.

I was just checking around online, this is still swift the base model for Ghatak it seems.The earlier smaller one that flew below last year, they seem to be scaling it up further. Not sure if this is how scaling up is done gradually. I thought after the earlier flight, they will go straight for the big one.Not this UAV, but ultimately Ghatak is supposed to be of 15 tonne category. As it will get dry Kaveri engine, which has 46KN thrust.