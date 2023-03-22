What's new

Ghatak UCAV scaled model possibly, shared by HVT on twitter

indushek said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638454485256388609

It was supposed to be 15 tons, not sure if this the full scale model or not.

People experienced on this could get a better idea, no info has been shared by HVT though.

Kaveri dry is supposed to be used for this, when it flies.
No way this is 15 tons. For comparison max takeoff weight of Tejas is 13.5 tons.

Also I highly doubt this UAV will be 15 tonnes. That's aircraft category. Ghatak is expected in <5 Ton category.
 
STREANH said:
No way this is 15 tons. For comparison max takeoff weight of Tejas is 13.5 tons.

Also I highly doubt this UAV will be 15 tonnes. That's aircraft category. Ghatak is expected in <5 Ton category.
I was just checking around online, this is still swift the base model for Ghatak it seems.

The earlier smaller one that flew below last year, they seem to be scaling it up further. Not sure if this is how scaling up is done gradually. I thought after the earlier flight, they will go straight for the big one.


Not this UAV, but ultimately Ghatak is supposed to be of 15 tonne category. As it will get dry Kaveri engine, which has 46KN thrust.
 
Sinnerman108 said:
What a joke ....

same as claiming cow urine is therapeutic.

That is not even a prototype.
Well it looks like a prototype alright, you can surely notice the wires hanging out. Possibly getting assembled or something. HVT just shared the pic, and hasn't given any further detail on his twitter.
 
indushek said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638454485256388609

It was supposed to be 15 tons, not sure if this the full scale model or not.

People experienced on this could get a better idea, no info has been shared by HVT though.

Kaveri dry is supposed to be used for this, when it flies.
Raj-Hindustani said:
Just trolling just trolling...

eurasiantimes.com

India's 'Most-Awaited' Stealth Drone 'Ghatak' Breaks Cover; Fuels Speculation About Early Induction Amid China Tensions

Ghatak UAV: India's secretive combat drone project, Ghatak, seems to be on course if the latest images are anything to go by.
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
indushek said:
Well it looks like a prototype alright, you can surely notice the wires hanging out. Possibly getting assembled or something. HVT just shared the pic, and hasn't given any further detail on his twitter.
Chup dhakan ...
seekho ... bakhtu makhtu.

F_India.jpg


That is a hobby craft that someone has made.

you can clearly see the XT60 connector, Lipo batteries, and using paper tape in place of hinges.

Not to mention the control surfaces are missing or not mounted as yet.
Probably once he mounts the servos, he will do that or maybe he has not designed it yet.
and those wings are not going to handle anything ... the wing structure is too weak.

what a load of crap.

indushek said:
Well it looks like a prototype alright, you can surely notice the wires hanging out. Possibly getting assembled or something. HVT just shared the pic, and hasn't given any further detail on his twitter.
My Son has a tonne of that equipment and more ....

he has lost interest in flying since a few years now ...

You can tell HVT ... to let me know if you need any help with that project.

@Windjammer tashreef lao qibla ... party on hai.
*******************************************************************

Ohhhhh boy ... I just saw the comments ....

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh man ... that was a good laugh ...
watching gangus mental masturbate

Absolute Wankers ....
 
indushek said:
I was just checking around online, this is still swift the base model for Ghatak it seems.

The earlier smaller one that flew below last year, they seem to be scaling it up further. Not sure if this is how scaling up is done gradually. I thought after the earlier flight, they will go straight for the big one.


Not this UAV, but ultimately Ghatak is supposed to be of 15 tonne category. As it will get dry Kaveri engine, which has 46KN thrust.
Thanks for the info. I wasn't aware of that.
 

