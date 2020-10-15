What's new

"Ghareeb Ka Bacha" Would Continue to Die While Our Government is Busy with "Aitemad ki Bahali"

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
EkYfuQmWAAE_2pW.jpg


EkYfupQWAAIqyLV.jpg



Ho gaya aitemad bahal?

Kar lia PTM ko khush?

Mil gaye LUMSU k liberals sai brownie points?

Nida Kirmani khush ho gayi?

Ammar ali jan bhi khush ho gaya hoga

Jibran Nasir bhi mazai main hoga aitemad bahal honai k baad

Saath forum walai bhi razi ho gaye hoon gai



Sirf khush nahi hoon gai to un 21 soldiers ki families jin k betai ab is dunya main nahi

Baighairton sharam karo. Haya karo.

Kab tak in masoomon ko in ki is mulk sai wafadari ki saza do gai

My blood is boiling while I write all this

I am not angry at India or Afghanistan or Iran

I am angry at Bajwa, Imran and all others who are ruling this country. They are the ones who are behind all this


برباد گلستاں کرنے کو بس ایک ہی الو کافی تھا

ہر شاخ پہ الو بیٹھا ہے انجام ِگلستاں کیا ہوگا

@I S I @YeBeWarned
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Look anger is fine

But it needs to be tempered

The U.S is running from Afghanistan

The afghani government which has spit poison at us is on its knees and Afghanistans future only goes through AFGHANISTAN

we have hit and destroyed years of Indian machinations in Afghanistan, everything from Chabahar to its regional embassies are finished


LoC is hot and China is beating and humilating India on the LAC and forcing India into a spending cycle in the middle of a Pandemic that has derailed Indian aspirations


hindutva excess has created deep divisions across India from months of protest to their capital city burning in riots we have our own plans in action within India

unlike the past we are targeting India on every forum and the hindutva shit is sticking, India itself seeks to get PAKISTAN back to the old days of discussions but those days are over




strategically we have outdone ourselves recently





Terrorism from.its high point 10 years ago is comparatively nothing


It goes in cycles,,. Our success against India, AFGHANISTAN itself spurs them on to try and get revenge

This is a upcycle and we need to step up and hit back but not panic and NOT GO STUPID



We have hit the terrorists and our enemies hard, these things will happen but we need to find a way through not go silly





Failures-

Too much space for shit like PTM, start targeting them, picking up their members, getting them disappeared


Too much space for opposition parties who have no sense of national interests and only their own greed

No idea why we havent utilised drones and MRAPs more


Too easy on the bastard namak haram Afghans,
Get the bastards OUT
Seal the fcuking border
No entry without visa
The fcuk are you playing at


Get that border sealed properly
Get anti personal mines planted
Snipers
Border fortifications



Hit inside AFGHANISTAN, I know we have hit them via ISI

But we need to just send drones over and BOMB the ttp in their hideouts and then declare we hit terrorists
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
You put traitor Nawaz Sharif in jail. You let traitor fly out to London.
You bring traitor Hussain Haqqani back from US. You let traitor fly out to US.
You put traitor PTM leaders in jail. You free them off all charges.
You put traitor Sheikh Mujeeb in jail. You fly him off to independent Bangladesh.
Need more? Entire system of not punishing any big criminal for the past few decades is the reason why State of Pakistan is so weak today.
You can't fight the Twitterati liberal brigade if State take off its silk gloves. This is Pakistan we are talking about, not Bangladesh or India. Entire media of Pakistan is anti-gov and anti-state.
 
