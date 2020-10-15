"Ghareeb Ka Bacha" Would Continue to Die While Our Government is Busy with "Aitemad ki Bahali"

Look anger is fine
But it needs to be tempered
The U.S is running from Afghanistan
The afghani government which has spit poison at us is on its knees and Afghanistans future only goes through AFGHANISTAN
we have hit and destroyed years of Indian machinations in Afghanistan, everything from Chabahar to its regional embassies are finished
LoC is hot and China is beating and humilating India on the LAC and forcing India into a spending cycle in the middle of a Pandemic that has derailed Indian aspirations
hindutva excess has created deep divisions across India from months of protest to their capital city burning in riots we have our own plans in action within India
unlike the past we are targeting India on every forum and the hindutva shit is sticking, India itself seeks to get PAKISTAN back to the old days of discussions but those days are over
strategically we have outdone ourselves recently
Terrorism from.its high point 10 years ago is comparatively nothing
It goes in cycles,,. Our success against India, AFGHANISTAN itself spurs them on to try and get revenge
This is a upcycle and we need to step up and hit back but not panic and NOT GO STUPID
We have hit the terrorists and our enemies hard, these things will happen but we need to find a way through not go silly
Failures-
Too much space for shit like PTM, start targeting them, picking up their members, getting them disappeared
Too much space for opposition parties who have no sense of national interests and only their own greed
No idea why we havent utilised drones and MRAPs more
Too easy on the bastard namak haram Afghans,
Get the bastards OUT
Seal the fcuking border
No entry without visa
The fcuk are you playing at
Get that border sealed properly
Get anti personal mines planted
Snipers
Border fortifications
Hit inside AFGHANISTAN, I know we have hit them via ISI
But we need to just send drones over and BOMB the ttp in their hideouts and then declare we hit terrorists