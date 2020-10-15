"Ghareeb Ka Bacha" Would Continue to Die While Our Government is Busy with "Aitemad ki Bahali"

Look anger is fine



But it needs to be tempered



The U.S is running from Afghanistan



The afghani government which has spit poison at us is on its knees and Afghanistans future only goes through AFGHANISTAN



we have hit and destroyed years of Indian machinations in Afghanistan, everything from Chabahar to its regional embassies are finished





LoC is hot and China is beating and humilating India on the LAC and forcing India into a spending cycle in the middle of a Pandemic that has derailed Indian aspirations





hindutva excess has created deep divisions across India from months of protest to their capital city burning in riots we have our own plans in action within India



unlike the past we are targeting India on every forum and the hindutva shit is sticking, India itself seeks to get PAKISTAN back to the old days of discussions but those days are over









strategically we have outdone ourselves recently











Terrorism from.its high point 10 years ago is comparatively nothing





It goes in cycles,,. Our success against India, AFGHANISTAN itself spurs them on to try and get revenge



This is a upcycle and we need to step up and hit back but not panic and NOT GO STUPID







We have hit the terrorists and our enemies hard, these things will happen but we need to find a way through not go silly











Failures-



Too much space for shit like PTM, start targeting them, picking up their members, getting them disappeared





Too much space for opposition parties who have no sense of national interests and only their own greed



No idea why we havent utilised drones and MRAPs more





Too easy on the bastard namak haram Afghans,

Get the bastards OUT

Seal the fcuking border

No entry without visa

The fcuk are you playing at





Get that border sealed properly

Get anti personal mines planted

Snipers

Border fortifications







Hit inside AFGHANISTAN, I know we have hit them via ISI



But we need to just send drones over and BOMB the ttp in their hideouts and then declare we hit terrorists