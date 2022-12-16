What's new

Ghani’s ethnicisation of forces pushed collapse of Afghan state:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
87,759
96
142,777
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,..,

Ghani’s ethnicisation of forces pushed collapse of Afghan state: AAN​


Ishaq

afg-2-5-810x539.jpg



KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN) accused ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his inner circle of politicizing and ethnicizing the security forces, saying that it ultimately resulted in the fall of the republic regime.

The collapse of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and the collapse of the Afghan state were attributed to Ghani’s strategy of “ethnicisation” and “politicization” of the security forces, according to a paper by the AAN published.

According to the paper, the fall of the security forces was caused by a number of factors, including rampant corruption, an absence of a combat strategy, poor war planning, the departure of US-funded logistics and maintenance contractors, and the morale-damaging impacts of the US’s “peace” strategy and subsequent decision to withdraw swiftly.

The “last-minute restructuring” of the top leadership at the Ministry of Interior and other security organizations is cited as one of the factors, with the article claiming that the restructuring was shown as making reforms, while the intended outcome remained cleaning the security institutions of non-Pashtuns.

The paper made a specific example of how Massoud Andarabi, former Minister of Interior was forced to resign by President Ghani and sacked for the Hayatullah Hayat.

The paper comes as the Afghan government and significant portions of the state, especially the army and police, collapsed on August 15, 2021, much like a “house of cards,” raising considerable concerns about the abrupt disintegration of Afghan security forces.


thefrontierpost.com

Ghani’s ethnicisation of forces pushed collapse of Afghan state: AAN

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN) accused ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his inner circle of politicizing and ethnicizing the security forces, saying that it ultimatel…
thefrontierpost.com
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,645
204
48,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
,.,..,

Ghani’s ethnicisation of forces pushed collapse of Afghan state: AAN​


Ishaq

afg-2-5-810x539.jpg



KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN) accused ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his inner circle of politicizing and ethnicizing the security forces, saying that it ultimately resulted in the fall of the republic regime.

The collapse of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and the collapse of the Afghan state were attributed to Ghani’s strategy of “ethnicisation” and “politicization” of the security forces, according to a paper by the AAN published.

According to the paper, the fall of the security forces was caused by a number of factors, including rampant corruption, an absence of a combat strategy, poor war planning, the departure of US-funded logistics and maintenance contractors, and the morale-damaging impacts of the US’s “peace” strategy and subsequent decision to withdraw swiftly.

The “last-minute restructuring” of the top leadership at the Ministry of Interior and other security organizations is cited as one of the factors, with the article claiming that the restructuring was shown as making reforms, while the intended outcome remained cleaning the security institutions of non-Pashtuns.

The paper made a specific example of how Massoud Andarabi, former Minister of Interior was forced to resign by President Ghani and sacked for the Hayatullah Hayat.

The paper comes as the Afghan government and significant portions of the state, especially the army and police, collapsed on August 15, 2021, much like a “house of cards,” raising considerable concerns about the abrupt disintegration of Afghan security forces.


thefrontierpost.com

Ghani’s ethnicisation of forces pushed collapse of Afghan state: AAN

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN) accused ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his inner circle of politicizing and ethnicizing the security forces, saying that it ultimatel…
thefrontierpost.com
Click to expand...
he ran away with large sums of Dollars and no one is chasing that money.
he and his family is sorted for generations.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

MultaniGuy
How the Taliban won - It will be passed down for generations, all the lost limbs and the money lost
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
158
Views
5K
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
ghazi52
Taliban kill six IS members in raid in Afghan capital
Replies
2
Views
390
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
ghazi52
US watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse
Replies
0
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Three killed in attack on China hotel in Afghan capital
2 3
Replies
32
Views
816
tonyget
tonyget
ghazi52
Afghan peace and idea of referendum
Replies
0
Views
276
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom