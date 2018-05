Ghandara Nissan Starts Payments in Chinese Yuan to Import Trucks in Pakistan

Ghandhara Nissan Becomes the Official Importer of Renault Commercial Vehicles in Pakistan



Ghandhara Nissan has had trade deals with Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in yuan in the last few years with LCs established through multiple local banks. The Chinese manufacturers include Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co. Limited, China and JAC Motors, China.



GHNL’s official said that since trade in Chinese currency is in a developing phase and the volume is not substantial as compared to trade in dollars, cost of retiring import documents is slightly high if the letter of credit is established through any local bank.



He also added that “This can be reduced by having LCs established through Chinese banks like ICBC. Furthermore, as of now, most of the banks are not offering forward covers to hedge forex exposure in case of CNY LCs, which usually are available for LCs in USD (dollar).”



Advisor to the ICBC told a local English Newspaper that a trade transaction in Chinese currency is very good for Pakistan and “as a first step in encouraging the use of local currency between the two countries’ increasing trade going forward”.



Chinese banks are very eager to promote the international use of yuan in different regions of the world, especially across the route of its Belt and Road initiative.



The State Bank of Pakistan is encouraging Chinese lenders to establish a local yuan settlement and clearing mechanism in Pakistan.



China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner with a bilateral trade volume of $14 billion.



The neighboring country pledged more than $55 billion in investment for infrastructure development under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.