Ghana starts manufacturing electric cars

Kantanka Amoamimah electric car

Kwadwo Safo Junior, the CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies, has released a video demonstrating how its new brand of Uber-like cars actually work.

In a footage seen by TUKO.co.ke on the personal Twitter handle of Kwadwo Safo Junior, the CEO took a video inside the small cars that reportedly make little to no noise when in motion.

According to the renowned Ghanaian CEO, the cars are particularly useful for students and drivers who are badly affected by the price hikes in fuel and oils used in automobiles.

He also added the small brand of Kantanka cars would be perfect for those who like to sneak in and out of places because they produce very little sound.

Although the particular car that was used for the demonstration was yet to be finished, the video truly proves the vehicle will be very convenient for many Ghanaians.

In Kenya meanwhile, the country is expected to start mass production of locally made cars for both local and global markets after the government partnered with Sagak AutoTech.

The car company got the partnership through Kenya Export Promotion and government's branding agency whose mission is to brand Kenya, export Kenyan products and build Kenya.