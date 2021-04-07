Ghana has officially received first Otokar Cobra 2 4x4 armored vehicles

According to pictures released by the Official Website of The Presidency Republic of Ghana, the Turkish company Otokar has delivered Cobra 1 and Cobra 2 4x4 armored vehicles to Ghana armed forces.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Ghana armed forces have officially received first Otokar Cobra 4x4 light armored vehicles in March 2021. (Picture source Facebook Presidency Republic of Ghana)
Ghana’s armed forces are among the most capable in the region, with a long-term development plan covering both the current and the next decade.
Ghana has started to develop forward-operating bases, principally with the objective of protecting oil resources. Plans persist to develop air capabilities. There have been some defense acquisitions from China. Ghana has a limited defense-industrial base, including maintenance facilities and ammunition manufacturing as well as a more recent armored-vehicle production capability.
According to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) Arms Trade Database, Ghana has ordered 30 4x4 armored vehicles in Cobra 1 and Cobra 2 versions. Those were delivered from 2018 to 2019. On March 31, 2021, Ghana armed forces have officially received the first new Cobra 2 4x4 light armored vehicles.
The Cobra is a family of light 4x4 armored vehicles designed and manufactured by the Turkish company Otokar. The first vehicles entered in service with the Turkish army in 1997. The hull of the vehicle has an all-welded monocoque steel hull providing protection against firing of small arms up to
7.62mm.
In APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) variant, the Cobra 1 can accommodate up to 11 military personnel including driver and commander. The roof of the vehicle can be fitted with a one-man manually-operated turret armed with a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun. The amphibious version of the Cobra has a combat weight of 6.3 tones and is propelled in the water at a maximum speed of 8 km/h by two propellers mounted on either side under the hull rear.
The Cobra 2 is the latest generation of wheeled armored vehicle in the family of Cobra. The design of the vehicle is based on a monocoque hull structure. The new version of the Cobra has a higher payload and a larger internal volume.
The Cobra 2 was unveiled in May 2013 during the International Defense Exhibition that was held in Istanbul. It was developed over the existing Cobra 4x4 armored vehicle, as a modular platform with superior technical and tactical characteristics.
The Cobra 2 offers high level of protection against ballistic and mine threats. According to the manufacturer, it is an MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) category of combat vehicle which is designed specifically to withstand a blast of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes.
Ghana has officially received first Otokar Cobra 2 4x4 armored vehicles | Defense News April 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Ghana armed forces have officially received first Otokar Cobra 4x4 light armored vehicles in March 2021. (Picture source Facebook Presidency Republic of Ghana)
Ghana’s armed forces are among the most capable in the region, with a long-term development plan covering both the current and the next decade.
Ghana has started to develop forward-operating bases, principally with the objective of protecting oil resources. Plans persist to develop air capabilities. There have been some defense acquisitions from China. Ghana has a limited defense-industrial base, including maintenance facilities and ammunition manufacturing as well as a more recent armored-vehicle production capability.
According to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) Arms Trade Database, Ghana has ordered 30 4x4 armored vehicles in Cobra 1 and Cobra 2 versions. Those were delivered from 2018 to 2019. On March 31, 2021, Ghana armed forces have officially received the first new Cobra 2 4x4 light armored vehicles.
The Cobra is a family of light 4x4 armored vehicles designed and manufactured by the Turkish company Otokar. The first vehicles entered in service with the Turkish army in 1997. The hull of the vehicle has an all-welded monocoque steel hull providing protection against firing of small arms up to
7.62mm.
In APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) variant, the Cobra 1 can accommodate up to 11 military personnel including driver and commander. The roof of the vehicle can be fitted with a one-man manually-operated turret armed with a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun. The amphibious version of the Cobra has a combat weight of 6.3 tones and is propelled in the water at a maximum speed of 8 km/h by two propellers mounted on either side under the hull rear.
The Cobra 2 is the latest generation of wheeled armored vehicle in the family of Cobra. The design of the vehicle is based on a monocoque hull structure. The new version of the Cobra has a higher payload and a larger internal volume.
The Cobra 2 was unveiled in May 2013 during the International Defense Exhibition that was held in Istanbul. It was developed over the existing Cobra 4x4 armored vehicle, as a modular platform with superior technical and tactical characteristics.
The Cobra 2 offers high level of protection against ballistic and mine threats. According to the manufacturer, it is an MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) category of combat vehicle which is designed specifically to withstand a blast of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes.
Ghana has officially received first Otokar Cobra 2 4x4 armored vehicles | Defense News April 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)