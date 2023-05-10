Getting WhatsApp calls from phone numbers starting +84, +62, +60, more? Don’t pick, it is a scam WhatsApp has again become a target for scammers. Many people have complained on Twitter about receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and more. Here is how to be safe and what the company has said.

WhatsApp has again become a target for scammers. Many people have complained on Twitter about receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and more. Here is how to be safe and what the company has said.WhatsApp is again in the news for not a surprising reason – a new scam has been discovered. In the past, the messaging platform has been used by a lot of scammers to trick people and steal their money because it is easier to reach people on this app. WhatsApp, which has about two billion monthly active users, has again become a target for scammers. Many people have complained on Twitter about receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and more.It has been reported that WhatsApp users are randomly receiving calls from countries likewhich is something that the ISD codes suggest. As of now, there is no clarity on why these calls are being to people. But, we do know that the frequency of calls is pretty medium to high. Some have received 2 to 4 calls on alternate days. Some people who are especially buying a new SIM are getting more calls from international numbers.