What's new

Getting WhatsApp calls from phone numbers starting +84, +62, +60, more? Don’t pick, it is a scam

pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2016
1,023
-12
1,159
Country
India
Location
India
www.indiatoday.in

Getting WhatsApp calls from phone numbers starting +84, +62, +60, more? Don’t pick, it is a scam

WhatsApp has again become a target for scammers. Many people have complained on Twitter about receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and more. Here is how to be safe and what the company has said.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

WhatsApp has again become a target for scammers. Many people have complained on Twitter about receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and more. Here is how to be safe and what the company has said.

WhatsApp is again in the news for not a surprising reason – a new scam has been discovered. In the past, the messaging platform has been used by a lot of scammers to trick people and steal their money because it is easier to reach people on this app. WhatsApp, which has about two billion monthly active users, has again become a target for scammers. Many people have complained on Twitter about receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and more.

It has been reported that WhatsApp users are randomly receiving calls from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Kenya, and Vietnam, Ethiopia, which is something that the ISD codes suggest. As of now, there is no clarity on why these calls are being to people. But, we do know that the frequency of calls is pretty medium to high. Some have received 2 to 4 calls on alternate days. Some people who are especially buying a new SIM are getting more calls from international numbers.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Hong Kong is seeing an alarming rise in scams, with victims from all walks of life. Here’s how police are ramping up the war on borderless crimes
Replies
0
Views
391
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
PakistaniandProud
Tech YouTubers are stepping up a war against Indian scam call centers
Replies
0
Views
577
PakistaniandProud
PakistaniandProud
J
Pakistanis lose millions to IDA app that turns out to be crypto Ponzi scam
Replies
2
Views
2K
sajj
S
beijingwalker
India fake news problem fueled by digital illiteracy
Replies
8
Views
512
Riea
Riea
Crimson Blue
Apolitical Forces are Offering Money to Switch Sides to Punjab MPAs
Replies
0
Views
343
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom